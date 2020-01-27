When it comes to your business in the UK’s capital, choosing its location is going to be one of the reasons behind its fundamental success, or ultimate failure. Primarily, you need an office location that can draw in new customers and ensure the visibility of your brand. To do this though, you don’t necessarily need to spend a large amount of money on a big office. Instead, consider these alternative options to make sure that you can spend your hard-earned cash on more important things.

1. Shared offices

It can be expensive to rent out an office in London solely for your business team, especially If you have quite a small company. That’s why you should consider locating an office share; basically a space that is rented out between different companies. Each space is rented by a separate company, which in turn tends to make the rent cheaper, and is a particular boon for small start-up companies. It will also give you the opportunity to network with other businesses working alongside you – an opportunity you wouldn’t get if you had a building that solely housed your own company.

2. Remote Working

Not all of your workers need to actually work in an office building. Instead, you can allow flexible working patterns for your employees. That means that not only can they work remotely, but, this will also present them with the opportunity to manoeuvre their workload around daily life schedules. Crucially, this can include looking after children or other members of the family, or even balancing another job. Staff can also take their work with them whilst travelling. This is a great way to get the workers you need from all the way around the country, rather than just focusing on the talent in your area. You can expand your business without worrying about any kind of additional costs. Simply pay your workers for the work they do, instead of expecting them to adhere to a strict schedule.

3. Serviced Office Locations

Instead of buying an expensive space, why not save some money by renting out an affordable serviced office, such as a professional office space in London from Be Offices? A serviced office has all the utilities and technology that you need to make sure your business can thrive. These offices do not require any sort of deposit and are normally based in central London locations. Some even offer full buildings for you to use that have gyms, leisure spaces and auditoriums. That way you can truly impress any potential business partners that come out to visit you.

4. Virtual Office Spaces

If you do not yet have the funds to actually buy an office, don’t worry, a lot of start-up companies are actually using virtual offices to make that great first impression. A virtual office can allow you to work remotely, but still retain the appearance of having a centralised location. You will have a postal address, a receptionist, and meeting spaces in a centralised London location. This is a great way for you to save money, so that you can eventually think about expanding your business into a permanent location.

