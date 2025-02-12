After being introduced in December 2022, the Gambling Regulation Bill has finally been passed by the Dail Eireann on the 16th of October 2024. The new bill is designed to create a dedicated gambling council that will analyze and help register gambling businesses.

Who is impacted by the new Gambling Law?

The Gambling Act will cover in-person gambling, but also remote or online betting. Irish betting sites like Scs.ie report that currently it’s a minefield out there with the mix of unregulated and regulated online bookmakers and new regulation is needed. For example, advertising for gambling must be easily identifiable. Additionally, the broadcast of gambling ads on TV/Radio is banned between 5.30 AM and 9 PM.

The GRAI can choose when these ads are shared, the location, events and frequency. They can also decide what gambling ads can be shown outdoors, along with the broadcast duration. Aside from advertisers, other parties are affected by the law as well. These include the sports industry, gaming operators, but also children and consumers.

Key changes made by the gambling law, which affect gambling operators

One of the key changes is that gambling operators, including those from the UK, will need to acquire specific licenses that fit their operational standards. These include lottery licenses, gaming licenses, betting and gambling licenses. Each category has its own sub-categories, especially if you’re operating remotely.

Additionally, a Social Impact Fund was created specifically to help eliminate excessive and compulsive behavior. Gambling operators need to showcase that information and help people connect with the SIF in case that’s necessary.

According to the Gambling Act, there are also new limits when it comes to promotions. In the Gambling Act Section 157, it’s clearly mentioned that licensees may not offer a person or even a group of persons any inducement. Generally, a single inducement or a class of inducements need to be analyzed by the GRAI before passing.

Maybe one of the major changes is that now there are €10 stake limits on all games. Additionally, the game win limit is €3000. These limits can end up affecting UK-based, but also Irish betting companies that operate within the country. The new rule set is designed to help streamline gambling in Ireland, while updating the legal aspect to the 21st century, considering the previous laws where from the 50’s with very few adjustments over the years.

Are there any fines?

If gambling operators don’t comply with the new rules, they will be liable for offence. If someone tries to use credit cards as they pay for gambling activity, that makes them liable for an offence and can end up with a fine up to €5000. Either that, or they could end up getting imprisoned for up to 12 months.

A gambling operator can be penalized for non-compliance with a sanction that goes up to €20 million or 10% of the turnover of the licensee in the financial year before this date. Needless to say, penalties are very severe, and they show how important it is for the Irish government to enforce these new rules.

What can a gambling provider do in order to comply with the current rules?

Now that the gambling regulation has changed, it’s very important to adjust to the new rules and make some important changes. These include:

Ideally, working with a legal representative can help ensure you understand what reforms you need to make in order to comply. Evaluating compliance with the Gambling Act and analyzing what needs to be changed is extremely important at this time.

Additionally, you need to connect with the GRAI and see if you need a new license. Since applying for a license takes time, applying as quickly as possible can be extremely important.

It’s important to perform an assessment of the potential risks that can arise from operating in Ireland. Then, you have to narrow down the best methods to use in order to minimize risks, while focusing on results.

Naturally, it’s important to update the contractual suite of documents. Some of these documents will need updates, based on the new gambling rules.

It’s also crucial to ensure that you evaluate the current sponsorship and marketing activities. As a gambling operator, there are various changes to marketing and advertising any gambling activity in Ireland that you need to be aware of.

The new Gambling Act comes with major changes to the way gambling companies operate in Ireland. Most UK-based operators need to comply with the new limits, while also acquiring a license, if necessary. Seeking legal assistance for an internal audit is crucial, because it will help narrow down what changes need to be made when it comes to the internal structure of the business. Keep in mind that the new Gambling Act affects both on-site and remote/online gambling, so all operators are affected, and they need to re-assess their gambling services in Ireland!