Introduction

Switzerland is a modern market economy offering a conducive business environment. It has high skilled labor force, transparent legal system, efficient capital market, excellent infrastructure, and favorable policies. The financial services are well established and low corporate tax.

To establish your company in Switzerland as a foreigner, you are needed to obtain a residence permit, and at Swiss Capital, our experts can assist you during the registration process. Furthermore, the registration procedure only takes around 18 days, and the founder of the company is not restricted to be present in the country. Our experts can do the registration on behalf, once the owner grants a power of attorney.

The process consists of six steps, and once all documents are submitted and share capital deposited in the bank, the rest of the steps are implemented according to the national legislation. The main types of companies you can set up in Switzerland include, Limited Liability Company (Public or Private), Liaison office, and Branch Office

All forms of the company require at least one of the owners to have a permanent residency in Switzerland and acquire a work permit together with any other foreign staff for your company. Those from European Union member states are not necessarily required to obtain a work permit and can freely work in Switzerland. No restrictions on foreign ownership of the company are imposed; hence, it is an ideal country to set up a company.

Switzerland’s legal and tax systems offer many benefits to investors who set their businesses in the country. Also, there is excellent political stability and infrastructure, making it easy for companies to thrive in Switzerland.

Swiss Financial Company & Trust Ltd can help you register your company in Switzerland and also offer you advice. Starting a company in Switzerland requires a formal procedure where you present an officially recorded deed to the authorities which must be drawn up by a public notary. A bank account is opened where the share capital for starting up the business is deposited before the company is incorporated. Swiss Financial Company & Trust help you in offering expert advice throughout this crucial process and inform on the best choice of the legal structure. Besides, it also provides legal advisory services, tax advisory, financial advisory and digitalized administrative services.

These services are crucial because compliance and the appropriate governance help determine how the company will succeed in the local Switzerland market. Furthermore, the right adviser will help you in positioning yourself strategically in Switzerland.

Conclusion

Switzerland offers the right environment for you to establish a company and gain access to the local and international markets. Furthermore, foreign companies can also set up their subsidiaries and branches in the country using different representative models. It will be advisable to seek expert advisory services when starting a company in Switzerland to ensure you comply with all regulations required. This will contribute to the success of the operations of your business in Switzerland.