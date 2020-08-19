



The economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic has affected companies in a variety of different ways. Some companies have pivoted their strategy and excelled in business. Some companies are on a hiring freeze and have lost some sources of revenue. Unfortunately, many companies are suffering massively. There are different tell-tale signs that signify a company’s resilience in a time of chaos. In this article, we will talk through the good, the bad, and the ugly effects of the 2020 economic crisis.

The Good

The companies that are still growing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic are few and far between. There are a few signs that signify that a company is continuing to experience success and growth. In addition, there are many steps that healthy businesses are taking to protect their employees. The following signs are exemplified in businesses that continue to function sustainably.

Implementing Safety Regulations

Stable companies have created thorough guidelines that will help to protect employees whether they are at work or at home. Having rigorous regulations shows that the company is committed to putting their employees first, no matter what the cost.

Innovation

Companies that are continuing to succeed are the ones that put innovation at the center of everything that they do. Companies that are adapting new ideas, putting workers first, and investing wisely will be able to weather this economic storm.

The Bad

There are many companies that are struggling but are not at risk of bankruptcy. Although businesses may be able to survive this economic crisis, they will likely have to make decisions that will negatively impact them for years to come. There are a few signs that signify that a company is surviving but struggling to stay afloat.

Cutting Dividends

Companies in many sectors are cutting dividend payouts. When companies eliminate dividend payouts, they are revealing that they are trying to reserve the limited funding that they have.

Hiring Freezes

When companies place a hiring freeze across every department, they are likely not expecting to grow in the months to come. When companies are growing, they are actively recruiting and hiring employees on an ongoing basis. Without hiring new employees, there is likely no capacity for growth.

The Ugly

Unfortunately, there are many companies that are devastated. Many of the companies that are struggling are either new, traditional, or disposable. New companies do not have a base to build on. Traditional companies struggle to adapt to change. Disposable companies offer non-essential products and services. If companies are on the brink of disaster, there are a few ways they show it.

Letting Go The Majority of Employees

Many companies are having to make small cuts in their payrolls. The companies that are desperately struggling to stay afloat are actively letting go hundreds or even thousands of employees. When companies have to let the majority of their employees go, they will not have the workforce needed to grow when the economy regains its strength.

Desperate Strategies

When companies are led by poor leadership, they often enact desperate strategies for survival. Many companies release plans that are not well thought out. When companies are releasing business strategies that seem desperate and inconsistent, they are likely facing devastation.

Conclusion

2020 has been full of economic devastations. When you are looking to invest, look for companies that exhibit signs of strength and stability. Unfortunately, many businesses are struggling to stay afloat. If you are a leader in a company, do your part to take care of your employees.