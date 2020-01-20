A website error checker, which falls under the DevOps job category, is one of the biggest tech jobs that experts are anticipating to be coming to London in 2020 Experts are likewise predicting that along with DevOps, a number of other key high-paying tech jobs will be in demand this year. Over the past several years, London has solidified its position as one of the world’s biggest tech hubs serving as home for tech companies valued at more than 1 billion dollars. As of 2019, the UK has created more of these billion-dollar tech companies than any other country in the world, next only to the US and China.

As the IT industry continues to grow and evolve rapidly, the demand for IT and tech skills grows along with it. Quite predictably, most of the tech job openings for this year will likely have an East London Tech City address, which will further establish the city as a global tech hub. So what job openings will UK’s tech companies have for 2020?

The following are the biggest tech jobs that are coming to London this year according to data from IT Jobs Watch.

DevOps

As mentioned earlier, DevOps jobs are anticipated to be one of the better-paying tech jobs for 2020. DevOps encompasses skill sets that are needed for the software development life cycle or SDLC. Software creation undergoes several stages such as planning, designing, building, and testing prior to deployment. The median salary for DevOps is £75,000.

Amazon Website Services

London boasts of having a rich pool of tech talents and innovators, which is one of the reasons why the world’s biggest IT-dependent companies such as Amazon are lured to the city. It comes as no surprise why experts predict Amazon website services (AWS) to be among the biggest tech jobs that are coming to London in 2020. The median salary for AWS experts is approximately £82,000. AWS infrastructure architects and AWS solutions architects should expect to receive around £75,000 and £80,000 respectively.

Java

Should the demand for Java developers, programmers and experts remain consistent as the previous years, it will remain as one of the biggest tech jobs in the city for this year. According to IT Jobs Watch, live job vacancies in London for Java experts number to more than 1,400 as of January 2020. With a median pay of £75,000, Java professionals should still be among the most well-paying tech jobs this year in the city.

Python

This programming language has risen in popularity in recent years, pulling almost abreast with Java and C. It had a stellar performance in 2018, which earned it the recognition as the best programming language for that year. Demand for Python professionals has since increased with a median salary of £75,000 for engineers. As of January 2020, there are more than 1,000 job vacancies for Python programmers in London.

Big Data Analysts

Those with expertise in this field are set to have a big year with the highest salaries estimated to be at £85,000 for big data managers and £82,000 for big data architects. Big data professionals should be well-versed and skilled in technologies such as analytical software, Apache Spark and Hadoop.

IT, Network and Web Security

One IT study conducted in the US shows that a hacker attack occurs every 39 seconds. Since retail and tech companies are the main targets for hackers, they naturally are the biggest employers of IT, web and network security workers. The median salaries for tech security experts range from £65,000 to as much as £110,000. One misgiving about tech security jobs, however, is that the job functions can get a bit blurred across a wide range of tech security job positions and descriptions.

