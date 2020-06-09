Over the last few years, the use of GPS (Global Positioning System) technology is on the rise. This revolutionary technology is installed in cars, mobile phones, and computers. It has been proven by security experts that GPS tracking systems offer the best level of safety and protection for family members, vehicles and assets. Tracking devices are essential in preventing vehicle theft and GPS-based management systems are known to increase productivity in the business industry.

In this article, we will tell you how this technology works and accomplish its objectives.

What is Global Positioning System technology?

Before we move onto the working mechanisms of GPS technology, first let’s first learn about the concept of GPS. The GPS constellation system is composed of a twenty-four active and 7 spare satellites that orbit the Earth. These satellites broadcast radio signals for the GPS receivers on the ground that can calculate the precise position of the tracked objects.

How GPS technology works

GPS satellites are continuously broadcasting radio signals to the Earth that comprises of their current time and position with the help of an atomic clock. Receivers on the ground pick up these transmissions and calculate the time it takes the signal to reach them. GPS receivers need to be connected to at least 4 or more satellites to determine their position accurately.

GPS tracking devices acquire signals from a minimum of four satellites to learn about the trajectory, the other satellites that are in use, as well as the precise transmission time. The receiver uses all this information to compute its position in three-dimensional space.

Practical Applications of GPS

The most common use of GPS is turn-by-turn navigation systems. These systems can be sold as a standalone unit or integrated into mobile devices and vehicles. GPS receivers obtain coordinates via the satellite constellation. These navigation devices can provide visual address information even the average person can read.

GPS tracking devices work on a similar principle. Instead of displaying information, these devices transmit the location data to the tracking servers they are connected over the Internet. These servers act as a platform that can be accessed by users to view the real-time location and previous route history of the device that includes speed, direction and angle.

Most of the tracking devices transmit the data they collected with the help of a cellular network to lower costs. GPS trackers are specialized tools with precise computation capabilities. Surveyors frequently use these advanced devices to calculate the height of features that may not be possible without it.

What is the future of GPS technology?

The Global Positioning System continues to expand and enhance. Integration with other satellite navigation systems such as GLONASS and Galileo enables quicker communications and more accurate responses. Due to the precision and accuracy of these systems, GPS technology is becoming more widespread in our daily lives. Tech companies work around the clock to develop more and more global systems based on this innovative technology.

Conclusion

Your vehicle is a valuable investment. You have to keep it properly maintained and make sure it is secure against all theft and tampering attempts at all times. Installing a GPS-based vehicle tracking system will provide your vehicle with the best protection available on the market with state-of-the-art safeguards available at your fingertips.