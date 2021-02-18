During a 2016 referendum, the UK public voted to leave the EU with a majority of 52%. After multiple prime ministers and many proposed trade deals, the UK formally left the EU on 31st January 2020. This triggered a year’s transition period, resulting in the real impact of Brexit being felt from the very beginning of 2021.

Brexit has been controversial from the very beginning, and this only seems to be growing. In fact, one study found that Brexit caused an even bigger headache for business leaders than the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many other horror stories about the impact of Brexit making the rounds on the internet.

During the campaigning, Brexit was hailed as getting rid of European red tape and hidden charges and predicted to give the UK’s economy a boost. However, British exporters have been majorly hit by shock charges, resulting in the loss of revenue and employment as small businesses struggle to cover the extra costs.

This has led to a 30% decrease in business investment, and, coupled with the coronavirus, the recent news that the UK’s economy shrunk by 9.9% last year – the worst since modern records began. Obviously, all of this has had a massive impact on businesses. If you have been affected by the disruption caused by Brexit, here are some ways you can help to ease it.

Apply for a grant

Small businesses are currently being offered a grant of up to £2,000 each to pay for practical support for importing and exporting. This comes as part of a £20 million Brexit support fund set up by the government. Not only can this fund help with current rules, but it will help you to prepare for the additional control coming into effect from April and July.

Communication is key

Any kind of disruption or upset cannot be resolved or eased without good, effective communication. This is no different. Staying connected is crucial, and with Voco taking and making calls on any device you have to hand whilst displaying your business phone number allows you to do this. This will allow you to stay in control of the ever-changing Brexit disruption.

Treat it as a challenge

Famously, Tesco called the Brexit disruptions a ‘challenge not a crisis’. This is something that can be overcome, so treating it as a challenge can allow businesses to think creatively to come up with innovative solutions to the puzzle.

Embrace technology

Along with digital communications tools, there are many ways that technological innovation can help businesses to find opportunity during Brexit. This includes things such as clearing customers online before leaving the UK and automating services understaffed by the worker shortage.

Work together

These disruptions can seem scary, especially when it is your livelihood on the line. However, everyone has a different set of skills, and it is this unique combination which makes your business who it is. Look to your employees skill sets and try something new, always communicating to find a way that we can get through this, together.