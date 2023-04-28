The inspirational career of Dr. Ibrahim Yahli as a consulting psychiatrist and entrepreneur has seen him tread an obstacle-filled path while battling crippling prejudice and marginalization. However, his experiences have brought with it the realisation that adversity can be cultivated into resilience, which in turn can help a person thrive in business and other areas of life.

Dr Yahli, a Kurdish immigrant from Turkey, already has two clinics focusing on mental health care, and is currently in the process of setting up a comprehensive multidisciplinary day hospital and day surgery unit to help with clearing the NHS backlog.

How he arrived here, and where he is now, is an incredible story and one that has helped arm him with the strength and perseverance needed to thrive in a competitive and complex industry.

Overcoming hardships and prejudice

Dr. Yahli experienced prejudice from the wider society at an early age, in a time where Kurdish immigrants from Turkey often felt marginalised. Today’s refugees regularly report feeling the same levels of marginalisation, finding it difficult to obtain employment or cultural acceptance.

Despite such hardships, Dr. Yahli’s determination and tenacity led him to becoming one of the most renowned and successful psychiatrists and medical entrepreneurs in the UK today.

Dr. Yahli’s early experiences in Turkey left a lasting impression on him, shaping his understanding of the importance of mental health and the myriad of challenges faced by marginalised communities.

As a Kurdish immigrant, he had limited access to education and employment opportunities. However, his determination to succeed and his passion for helping others drove him to overcome the challenges he faced and pursue a successful career in medicine.

“Those who have never faced marginalisation might find it difficult to understand the huge psychological toil it can take on a person. Imagine having your sense of belonging, your confidence, and even the core of your very being, chipped away bit by bit. That’s how it feels.”

“It can break a person, especially if they are living through multiple hardships (financial, displacement, personal tragedy, etc). But, without knowing it, they are also building up resilience. Learning how to harness that resilience to move forward is a crucial ingredient for success.”

Mental health awareness

After completing his undergraduate degree in medicine at Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa, Dr. Yahli specialised in psychiatry, gaining extensive clinical experience in various mental health settings in the UK. He also became involved in community outreach and education programs, working to raise awareness of mental health issues and combat the stigma that still surrounds them in many communities.

In 2010, Dr. Yahli moved to the UK to continue his professional development and pursue his vision of patient-centred, community-based mental health care. He started working as a locum consultant psychiatrist in the NHS, quickly establishing himself as a knowledgeable and compassionate clinician.

His success in the NHS gave him the confidence and experience to start his own private multiservice medical centre in London. This clinic offered a wide range of medical services, including psychiatry, psychology, neurology, and primary care, and was designed to provide high-quality, patient-centred care to individuals from all backgrounds and communities.

“Often, those who have experienced hardships develop a stronger sense of empathy. That compassion can be used as a force for good, both in the community, and in business.”

“We read about a high proportion of corporate CEOs, displaying highly selfish behaviour, and extreme levels of greed. Many are bordering on sociopathic tendencies, according to psychological studies and profiling. Conversely, those who have lived through hardships and have developed resistance, combined with empathy, have the ability to build stronger and healthier businesses.”

Handling pressure

As an entrepreneur, Dr Yahli faced further challenges. Building a successful business in the highly competitive medical industry, he had to navigate complex regulatory frameworks, manage finances and staff, and constantly adapt to changing market conditions and patient needs – but with a history of triumphing over tough times, he was equipped to handle the pressure.

His commitment to his patients and his community kept him focused and he continued to expand his clinic, opening a second multiservice medical centre in London with a greater focus on community outreach and education.

This new clinic was designed to promote mental health awareness and combat the stigma and discrimination that still surround mental illness in some communities. He is now in the process of setting up his comprehensive multidisciplinary day hospital and day surgery.

On top of his professional ventures, Dr. Yahli has dedicated himself to social justice and human rights projects. He has participated in several projects and activities to promote equality and inclusion,especially for vulnerable and underrepresented people. When Turkey’s eastern provinces including his hometown Sanliurfa were hit by multiple earthquakes of magnitude in February, causing widespread death and destruction, he helped raise thousands to donate to local and governmental organisations.

He says: “Mental health is a fundamental human right and everyone, regardless of their history or current circumstances, should have access to treatment that is both timely and appropriate.

“It can take a lot of courage and drawing on inner resources to triumph over adversity but facing some of life’s toughest challenges can help a person to build huge reserves of resilience that can be repeatedly drawn upon to help thrive in business and in many other areas of life.”

Dr. Yazi’s story and advice is an inspiration to anyone facing adversity. “Not only is there help out there, but you can harness what you’ve been through and use that resilience to turn things around and be successful.”