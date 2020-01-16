Amaiz is a UK-based fintech company who launched its first banking bap for entrepreneurs in the UK. Although sole traders use a personal account for their business activities, and mixing personal and trading business can cost more money that is why it is actually far more practical to keep them separate as it makes managing the cash-flow easier.

Amaiz offers to keep a business current account, packed with unique features and serves as a one place shop for business banking things. It is a brand new app launched in 2019, it has all-in-one features of banking, invoicing, and accounting.

Banking Service offered by Amaiz

If you’re running a small business, working solo, chances are your bank doesn’t do much for you. The cash comes and go, but the budget piles up. Amaiz is different in the sense the services it provides is different. It understands the challenges and struggle it must take to run a small business alone, even if you have just begun or have been developing it for some years.

Amaiz has an accounting team of over 50 people, whose goal is to ensure and help you better build your company. It has all the tools in one area, whether its gathering or categorizing your data, it’s accessible in one app. With the help of Amaiz, invoices can be prepared, tracked to make filing taxes easier with deadlines on the mark. It also offers a first month free trial for uprising entrepreneurs up until September.

Banking Service Features of Amaiz

Some of the incorporated banking service features of Amaiz are:

Banking on the run: In one tap the customers can freeze/unfreeze the card in case it gets stolen, make fast bank transfers in the UK. All in all, Amaiz app allows customers to use their account on the go.

In one tap the customers can freeze/unfreeze the card in case it gets stolen, make fast bank transfers in the UK. All in all, Amaiz app allows customers to use their account on the go. Notification: The app notifies you when money is received or leaves your account.

The app notifies you when money is received or leaves your account. Invoicing made easier: Invoices can be made and sent directly to the customer in the app. It even offers customize templates and keeping track of customer’s list.

Invoices can be made and sent directly to the customer in the app. It even offers customize templates and keeping track of customer’s list. Jar sub-account: The app even offers to keep a separate account to keep funds for safe keeping, or anything else.

The app even offers to keep a separate account to keep funds for safe keeping, or anything else. App to Desktop: Amaiz can be moved from app to web to meet your needs, where a list of transactions made and invoices is easier to keep.

Amaiz can be moved from app to web to meet your needs, where a list of transactions made and invoices is easier to keep. Cash-flow Chart: It also provides a cash-flow check cart which automatically categories your expenses.

It also provides a cash-flow check cart which automatically categories your expenses. Customer Service: Amaiz has a customer assistance in the app, available for support 24/7 to suit your needs.

Amaiz has a customer assistance in the app, available for support 24/7 to suit your needs. Security: If the card is stolen, it can be freeze with one tap. It has other numerous features to keep personal data and cash safe.

Why choose Amaiz?Amaiz offers up to one-month free trial to test out if the app meets your requirement. It has a lot of feature, even if the company went bankrupt, the money kept in the separate account will be untouched and safe. Hence, Amaiz app provides all services including banking, accounting, invoicing, all in one place.