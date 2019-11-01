The EGR Operator Awards 2019 is the Oscars of the online gaming industry. This B2C award ceremony covers a full spectrum of categories across multiple verticals, including CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), Customer Service Excellence, Affiliate of the Year, Employer of the Year, Game of the Year, and the most auspicious title of all – Operator of the Year Award. With more than 800 iGaming professionals at the EGR Operator Awards ceremony, this gathering of industry-leading aficionados ranks as the gold standard in the iGaming world.

888 Casino faced stiff competition in the form of: Betsson group, Flutter Entertainment, GVC Holdings, intouch games ltd, kindred group, LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group, Play Ojo, The Stars Group, and Vera & John. The highly-commended company was Play Ojo, but it was 888 Casino that won out, besting the competition as the EGR Award Winner for Operator of the Year 2019. In their estimation, the judges panel stated that, ‘… We were impressed by the clarity of the 888casino message. The company has created a genuinely differentiated product and the impact it has had on every new market it has launched in is tangible and eye-opening.’

888 Casino Product Enhancements & Features

888 Casino has enjoyed a purple patch in 2018 and 2019. This online casino has ushered in many exciting changes, resulting in record high yields, and a substantial boost in game inventory. As a global brand, 888 Casino has successfully tapped into regulated markets across the board, catering to players on their home turf. With the winds of change blowing across the global online gaming landscape, 888 Casino has worked hard to enter new markets, and foster a culture of safe, secure, and responsible gaming conduct. Players are privy to a wide range of generous bonuses and promotional offers, with a peerless VIP programme that is now being offered to a mass-market of players.

Among the many successes enjoyed by the 888 Casino brand is the introduction of a brand-new online gaming platform named Orbit with quick-click functionality, instant loading, and browser-based gaming. This powerful gaming platform is 2-3 times faster and much more flexible. Orbit is also built to scale across all regulated markets, allowing 888 Casino to deploy quickly in new markets. The Orbit platform is fully customizable to player expectations with a terrific user interface and enhanced user experience. Players can enjoy browser-based play on PC and Mac, with powerful Android and iOS apps for mobile gaming options.

Global Base of Operations

888 Casino continues to develop in new markets, expanding its current base of operations which spans 8 regulated markets worldwide. Between 2018-2019, 888 Casino introduced the Orbit platform across all markets, allowing casino players to enjoy a ‘quantum leap’ in performance which is reflected in the bottom line. 888 Casino has dropped anchor in new markets and drilled deep into existing markets, with an impressive array of new casino games in its portfolio. By the end of 2019, 888 Casino expects to launch a total of 300+ games from the world’s leading online gaming providers. These include the proprietary brand of software Dragonfish, Yggdrasil, Skillzzgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, SG Digital, IGT and many others. By the year’s end, 888 Casino anticipates a tally of 650+ games.

Section8, an in-house game studio at 888 Casino, has led the way for over 20 years with at least 4 of the top 10 games being produced by this company. In 2019, 888 Casino ramped up its production of world-class casino games to meet player demand at every level. Through hard work and perseverance, innovation and excellence, 888 Casino has risen through the ranks to become the undisputed best Online Casino for players the world over. The combination of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) recommendation engine and the all-new Orbit platform has facilitated a much-improved online gaming experience for players. Orbit brings maximum customization to the gaming arena, and delivers unbeatable UI and UX options for players. 888 Casino’s strengths are a product of its diversity across 8 regulated markets. A fusion of boutique software providers and world-class global software providers blends seamlessly to create an unassailable product that is 888 Casino.