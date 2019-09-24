If you want to run a profitable ecommerce store, one of the things you should be focusing on is converting more upsells and cross sells. When people are in the process of making a purchase and you suggest more products to them, they will be more likely to purchase. Therefore, if you promote the right product at the right moment, your ecommerce store will generate more sales and higher profits.

So, here is a list of powerful tactics you can use to convert more upsells…

Find out what products your audience wants:

If you want to get more people to buy your upsells, you should sell the products they want. This is why before you begin upselling products (or creating products you want to upsell), you should conduct surveys and interviews with your existing customers and figure out the type of products they want to purchase.

After that you can experiment with upselling the products they want, to determine if they bring in more sales. You don’t have to risk it and create the products to upsell immediately as you can always use a technique like dropshipping. This will let you sell products manufactured by someone else that are similar to the ones you want to sell. If the product sells, you can begin manufacturing and selling your own products.

Ecommerce platforms like Shopify have apps that make it easy to import and upsell dropshipped products. So, this should be straightforward.

Promote your upsells in multiple places on your website:

After you decide on what you want to upsell, it is important to promote it on multiple pages on your website. Here are a few tactics that work…

Use one click upsell popups

One click upsell popups are popups that appear when you click on the buy button on a product landing page. They usually just promote one product.

When most ecommerce store owners upsell products on their site they promote a bunch of different products thinking that multiple suggestions will lead to multiple sales. But what they don’t realise is that when they sell multiple products it leads to the paradox of choice and decision fatigue which effects their conversion rate.

This is why instead of redirecting people to a page where they are asked to buy several different products you should send them to a place where you only promote one product. So, make sure you use the research you conducted earlier to suggest the most relevant product.

Some people even offer limited time discounts to make it even more persuasive.

Use offer bumps

Offer bumps are product (upsells) that are promoted directly on the product page. You can see them on action on Amazon.

When you are purchasing products, they suggest similar items and make it easy to add all of them to your cart with a single click of a button.

Continue upselling products even after the purchase is completed:

Upselling shouldn’t just be executed before the purchase is done, but also after. If you don’t do this you will miss out on a lot of potential product sales. Here are a few tactics you can use to get more upsells after the initial purchase

Use thank you pages

The thank you page is the page people are redirected after they make a purchase on your eCommerce store. Most people just share a receipt of the purchase and information about the emails to expect like on this thank you page from Avert Watches.

This is a huge mistake as there is plenty of space on the thank you page where you can upsell products. So, make the most of it and upsell some of your popular products.

In the email sequence

Another place where you can promote your upsells is the email sequence. After someone purchases the products you should send them at least 5 emails for 5 days.

In these emails you should nurture the new customers with free content that educates them. And you should also promote a relevant product in each email and convince them to buy it. If these people liked the first product they purchased, they will be ready buy more.

Retargeting ads You can also use retargeting ads on networks like Facebook and Instagram to promote relevant products to people who purchased your products. To get the most out of this make sure you set up a good landing page for the products you are upselling and then an aesthetic ad that compliments it.

Here’s an example of a retargeting ad I got from Lululemon. I purchased a few products from them recently. So, they are promoting some relevant products that I might be interested in through Instagram ads.

Conclusion:

These are the 3 upselling tactics that work for eCommerce stores. Implement them today to generate more sales and boost your ROI.