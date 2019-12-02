Get your creative juices flowing with the right set of tunes

It is a well-known fact that music tends to boost productivity as well as increase people’s happiness levels. Having the right set of tunes accompany you whenever you are working hard at making your dreams come true, whatever those dreams might be, is a sure-fire way of increasing your chances for success.



Regardless of if you sell unique products for guitars or if you are a tech entrepreneur, you will find that surrounding yourself with music ultimately will enhance your ROI.

A song a day keeps the idleness away

Everyone has days when nothing seems to flow and you struggle to get things done. One way of kick-starting any day, or creative process for that matter is by playing music. Each person is different as will their choice of music be. It doesn’t really matter though, what matters is that you feel the energy from the melodies.



Some days you will be hard pressed to find joy in your chosen profession. Even though you might be on the verge of discovering something extraordinary or you have just finished making custom guitar pedalboards, you just can’t seem to find your mojo.



That’s when you need inspiration in the shape of some energetic tunes.

5 songs that will boost your energy

1. Walking on Sunshine – an oldie but a goodie. The beat and the lyrics makes this the perfect song for when you feel you need to amp up the energy. It’s difficult to stay still and it will make it equally difficult not to get anything done.



2. Can’t Stop the Feeling – just try and not sing along to this tune. Or dance for that matter. It is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and lift your spirits.



3. Old Time Rock N Roll – another classic tune which delivers when it comes to providing energy. For a few minutes you won’t think of anything else than just how good it feels to sing and dance. Afterwards you will be ready to take on whatever challenge may lay ahead of you.



4. Happy – it’s all in the name with this one. How can you be anything but when every other word in the song is precisely that, happy. Whatever project you have on your hands you will sail through it with this song playing in the background.



5. Beautiful Day – another example where the title conveys it all. Even if your day didn’t start out as beautiful, after listening to this song at least you will have a fairly good shot at making it one. Feel creative when tapping into many of the wonders of simply enjoying a beautiful day.

Find your own kind of music

It doesn’t really matter which type of music you choose or what kind of songs make you feel most creative, what matters is that you set the right tone for each day. Pick your favourites, make a list and let it play when you go about your day. You will be surprised what a difference it will make.

