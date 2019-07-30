eToro is launching an exciting pop-up experience to teach everyday consumers how they can invest in their favourite brands and the rewards they can receive in return. eToro is setting up Passion Pods, which will allow visitors to choose some of the brands they shop often and learn how they can invest in them.

A recent study of 2,000 adults found the average hobbyist is willing to shell out a substantial sum pursuing their interests, spending £968.43 a year on their main passion.

They will also spend more than seven hours per week devoted to what they long, or 15 days over the course of a year.

Football is the nation’s biggest passion with travel, music, baking and walking all making the top five.

Iqbal V. Gandham, UK managing director for eToro, which launched their Passion Pods at Shoreditch’s Boxpark, said: “Football is part of our national identity and infiltrates the lives of millions of us from an early age.

“So it’s no surprise so many get swept up in the rivalry, pageantry and drama of the beautiful game.

“Our research has found many of our most enduring interests are discovered at an early age, through family or friends.

“The sense of fandom which builds following your favourite football team with your loved ones is designed to generate this kind of lifelong passion.”

The list of brands ranges from lifestyle and tech to clothing and food, so there’s something for everyone at this event. Influencers including Liv Cooke and Harry Gallagher will also be at the pop-up on its opening day from 10-11 a.m., so you don’t want to miss it!

The event runs from Thu 1st August 2019 to Sat 3rd August 2019 8:30 am – 7:30 pm

Telephone: 020 7186 8800

Address: Boxpark Shoreditch, Bethnal Green Road, Hackney, London, UK