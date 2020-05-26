A Metropolitan Police officer has laid in to Dominic Cummings today, saying his trip to Durham made a ‘mockery’ of his work to enforce lockdown rules.

Speaking on Tom Swarbrick’s LBC radio show, he said people are now using the Prime Minister’s aide as an excuse to violate lockdown rules.

Venting, the officer said: “How I can go to bed tonight, knowing that I’ve made people pay fines for breaching lockdown when it seems if you’re powerful and wealthy enough you can just do whatever you want?”

Many people he meets are of the view that “lockdown’s over now”, he added.

“As a police officer, I don’t know what to respond back to them”, he told the news station.

“Three separate groups that have said to me today, that Dominic Cummings can do what he wants”.

Yesterday, Durham’s former chief constable Mike Barton Boris Johnson’s support of his advisor had made enforcing the lockdown much harder.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Barton added: “Policing the lockdown has probably been one of the toughest assignments ever given to the British police and they have risen to the challenge.

“But what the Prime Minister did yesterday has now made it exponentially tougher for all those people on the front line, those PCSOs and cops on the front line, enforcing the lockdown.

“We are in the middle of a national emergency and people who make the rules cannot break the rules, otherwise we are going to have chaos.”

