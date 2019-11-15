The age of self-diagnosis

Rather than face waiting times or embarrassment, men are turning to the Internet to solve their health problems.

76% of men admitted to looking up their symptoms online (as many as 92% in men aged 18-34), with 24% even purchasing medicines to treat themselves without consulting a medical professional.

Half of men under 34 say they would buy medicine online rather than see their GP.

We know that Googling symptoms can often lead to misdiagnosis and more anxiety in men. As the group most likely to check their symptoms online, 25-34 year old men were found to be the most worried age group overall when it comes to their health.

This contrasts with older generations. Less likely to turn to the Internet with their health concerns, 45-99 year olds were found to be the least worried about health conditions overall but more worried about common conditions that become a greater risk with age, such as prostate cancer and bowel cancer.

Health concerns most likely to drive men to the Internet are:

Prostate cancer Peeing more than usual Body/muscular issues

Men’s health worries

Top health concerns:

Prostate cancer (24%) Bowel cancer (19%) Heart disease (17%) Testicular cancer (16%) Kidney stones (4%) Injury (4%) STIs (3%) Breast cancer (2%)

Do men avoid their GP?

Almost a quarter of men said they don’t visit their GP because getting an appointment was a hassle.

But men aren’t afraid to talk about their mental health. In fact, our survey found that more men go to the doctor about their mental health than they do their physical health; 55% of men go to the doctor for a physical health concern versus 57% for a mental health concern.

In fact, 1 in 10 men cite a bad previous experience as a reason to not go to their GP. This rises to as many as 1 in 5 for younger men. And over a quarter of men have appointment anxiety when they do book.

But men still feel embarrassed to go to their GP about their sexual health. This is concerning, because over a quarter of men (26%) report feeling that their sexual health issue has impacted their mental wellbeing. And 1 in 5 men will ignore the problem hoping it will just get better by itself.

Dr Ian Cole at King Edward VII’s Hospital has observed similar, “I still see men regularly that are embarrassed and anxious about their sexual health.”

“But there is nothing to be embarrassed about. Urological issues affect everyone and can often be easily treated. Where cancer is diagnosed, we’re now seeing really encouraging improvements in survival rates that are thanks to these men making that initial step into their consultant’s office. These men are not just helping themselves when they prioritise their health.”

The study by Kind Edward VII Hospital revealed 18-34 year olds worry about prostate cancer just as much as 35-54 year olds do, despite the fact that prostate cancer is far more likely to affect older men. And, despite these concerns, 1 in 10 men failed to correctly identify where their prostate is located.

Current mortality rates of testicular cancer are highest for males aged 50-54, yet the survey revealed that men aged 35-44 worry 51% more about testicular cancer than men aged 55-99.

The study found that men aged 25-34 are more worried about breast cancer than any other age group. Yet, most men are diagnosed with breast cancer between 60-70 years of age — the age group found in this study to be the least worried about breast cancer. This is concerning when we consider that 23% of men say they would avoid going to the doctor if they found an unusual lump in their body.

While the motivation for men to be proactive towards their health is there, there’s more that can be done to empower men to act sooner and prioritise their health and habits.Over a third of UK men admit to never checking themselves for testicular cancer. And 1 in 5 men who do check themselves aren’t sure if they’ve done it properly.

This shows us that awareness drives are having an impact, but to make a difference to actual outcomes for men, they need to know what they need to do, and when — in particular where there is no current national scheme in place to empower men to act.