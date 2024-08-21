McDonald’s is to open more than 200 restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next four years in a plan set to create around 24,000 new jobs.

The fast-food chain is showing its faith in the UK high street with its largest expansion programme for more than 20 years.

The growth plan is driven by a £1 billion investment by the chain and its franchisees.

McDonald’s UK business currently has 1,435 restaurants across the UK, with around four-fifths owned and operated by franchisees.

They will have 1,635 when the new restaurants open, which is still 64 fewer than the number of Trussell Trust food banks in operation in the country.