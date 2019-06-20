Twitter users have issued a plea to Paul Masterton to back Boris Johnson in the final round of votes today after he voted for successive losing candidates.

The Tory MP for East Renfrewshire was one of 17 people to give their support to Matt Hancock in the first round of votes, before backing Rory Stewart in the next two rounds.

In the fourth ballot he supported Sajid Javid who was eliminated today.

The Home Secretary received just 34 votes today, leaving Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Boris Johnson to battle it out to make the membership vote.

Johnson is widely expected to win the contest, but several people have begged Masterton to back him in the next round in the off chance that his bad luck continues.

The final ballot will take place later today with results expected at 18:00.