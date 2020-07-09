As I write this it is day 43 of lockdown in the UK, and I am looking at a pair of hands. The middle finger on one is bandaged, and the nail is smashed black on another. Some pink flesh pokes between the shattered plates of keratin. On a previous night, eyeing the same digits over my meal, the sight of these overwrought hands, and the abuse of the bubbling nail, gave me nauseous pause.

These hands belong to Adam Savage: professional maker, YouTube personality and ex-host of Discovery’s Mythbusters. If you can’t place his name you’ll no doubt recognise his bespectacled and tinkering face, eyeing the transformative object in his mits.

At this point in time, Adam Savage is thriving in lockdown. Based in San Francisco, his ‘cave’ is an escapist space, a workshop packed floor to ceiling with tools and materials, and countless projects in various stages of completion. Adam’s workshop is a shrine to making your own fun, which he does to a prolific degree, streaming new content on a near-daily basis to the Tested YouTube channel.

Projects over recent weeks have ranged from sword racks to lathe accessories to Blade Runner lego builds. No channel makes soldering a pair of sunglasses so engaging, and never has the act of making been presented as such an intensely introspective experience.

Adam Savage – Christopher Michel

Lockdown has severed Adam from the rest of his team and the sheen of the Tested production values – no camera angles, no HD, and no interruptions. The result is a one man show: pure Savage content. Making, speculating and storytelling. It’s a world of high quality MDF, wood staples, jeweller’s clamps. Tolerances, calipers, copper wire, crazy glue, ball-socket armatures, soldering irons. The dremel. The table saw. These tools have more potential to mutilate than delight, but in Adam’s hands the dial swings in favour of creation over destruction.

The technicalities of these projects and the purpose of the objects Adam creates have fallen away to greater extents as lockdown has rumbled on. His voice has become a companion to me on my lunch breaks at my desk, or weekend binges watching his Live Q and As. He is a welcome presence in my own lacking quarantine cave, a digital visitor beaming in ornery wisdom and a shimmering case of specialised tools.

Perhaps his medium is what is reassuring: the physicality of Adam’s craft and the knowledge and expertise which brings his projects together. The ground shifts beneath our feet every day in the coronavirus crisis, overturning clods of concern with every tremor: incompetence in our leadership, fissures in our infrastructure, and our own eroding resilience to endure this weird and unknowable time. One man’s pursuit of creation and productivity can begin to look a lot like a sanctuary under these circumstances.

The Live Q and As have become particularly deep. When I click on a video to watch a man build a lego set or weather a miniature, I have a certain expectation for that content. “Build the thing,” I think. “I want to see you build the thing.” Which is probably how many viewers tuning into their first episodes of ‘The Joy of Painting’ with Bob Ross felt. “Paint the picture, please.”

Yet there is more in the expression of creativity, something which artists like Ross and Savage publicly explore with everything they produce. More and more, the making is a means to the philosophical end, as Adam waxes lyrical on life through his own anecdotes and advice to viewers. Dealing with self-doubt, imposter syndrome, life-work balance, the trauma of failure and the pitfalls of success – Adam deconstructs these issues with the adeptness with which he manipulates the object in his hands.

I like to make things, and I’d like to be more technically-adept. My mind turns back to my childhood playing with Meccano. Buildings things incorrectly. Bending pieces. Losing pieces. Taking constructions apart and putting them back together properly.

As a renter, the outlets for my hands-on tendencies are limited. I mow the lawn. I talk about the plumbing, the water pressure, the half turns of the valve needed to perfectly heat the towel rail. I have no knowledge, and shouldn’t be let anywhere near a wrench. The day before writing this I replaced a showerhead holder. It involved removing one screw. The satisfaction I felt looking at that replaced clip, identical to the old one, but with its gleam of newness, functionality restored, caused deep satisfaction. Months later, this token act of handiwork endures as a quiet achievement in my mind. Imagine if I actually built something? you’d never shut me up.

Watching Adam in his workshop, sawing, soldering and affixing, shapes my thoughts in a constructive direction. In an unprecedented period of what might be considered enforced procrastination, a figure who inspires you to be productive feels like someone worth celebrating.

Header Image by Christopher Michel