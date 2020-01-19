A Wetherspoons pub in London is now offering a wedding package after it was granted a licence earlier this year.

The Knights Templar on Fleet Street is set to start hosting couples on their big day, offering exclusive use of the venue along with a three-course meal, table decorations and sparkling wine.

They will also chuck in a DJ and an afterparty to which you can invite 300 of your nearest and dearest.

Wetherspoons prices

The best news of all? It comes at Wetherspoon prices.

The full wedding package will set you back just £3,000.

With the average London wedding costing upwards of £27,000, that could be a tempting offer for couples looking to tie the knot on a budget.

Cause for celebration

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin had plenty to celebrate following the December election.

The pub chain jumped nearly 10 per cent by lunchtime on Friday, meaning Mr Martin’s 32 per cent stake is now worth £531 million.

On Thursday night it was worth £487 million, meaning – on paper at least – the outspoken Brexiteer saw his fortune jump by £44 million.

A Wetherspoons share is now worth 1,619p, up from 1,482p.

