Ok it isn’t the Olympics that everyone hoped for, as spectators are not allowed into events due to Covid.

In response to the changes to the games, Piers Morgan claimed that “nobody cares about these Covid-ravaged Olympics.”

His comment came as Britain won three gold medals in under five hours on an astonishing morning at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Adam Peaty, 26, began the gold rush when he became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title after a victory in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Then diving sensation Tom Daley finally bagged a Games gold medal.

27 minutes later Tom Pidcock was victorious in the men’s mountain bike race.

If that wasn’t enough Alex Yee, 23, from Brockley, south-east London also won a silver medal in the triathlon on his Olympic debut.

If people were on the fence about the games before, they will be all over it now.

Morgan

Morgan said on Sunday that he felt “sorry for all the athletes still trying to live their Olympic dream” in Tokyo, before concluding that the games should have “either further postponed or cancelled” until the pandemic is under control.

Although the athletes are competing in front have largely empty stadiums and arenas, which is no doubt difficult, many – including the BBC’s Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan claimed that the games are inspiring people at a time when we all need it the most.

You’re wrong on this one. It’s exhilarating, uplifting and inspiring. Exactly what’s needed in these most depressing of times. https://t.co/Rv8nc3PyFn — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 26, 2021

Team GB Badminton player Marcus Ellis replied: “I’m living the olympic dream don’t worry! (sic)

“If you don’t care about the Olympics, maybe just turn the tv off and don’t read the papers for the next week or two.”

BBC Sport presenter Tim Warwood penned: “I’m here and you’re wrong mate.”

Totally disagree. Something very special about so many athletes dealing with so much and the best coming through it all. My sense is millions care but are frustrated that it is harder to follow on TV cos of complicated rights issues. https://t.co/jyFGeUrvZg — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 26, 2021

This is looking like an even worse take today, than it did yesterday. https://t.co/sSlsBmbXH3 — Ben Winston (@benwinston) July 26, 2021

BBC’s Dan Walker even joined in with a huge burn of Morgan.

Not something you would expect from the clean-cut presenter.

You might not care about the #Olympics but this morning proved once again that a lot of people do.



If you really feel that way then just let the rest of us enjoy it while you watch Home Alone 2 on repeat? 🐦😂#TearsForPiers https://t.co/5TJUUtTBsS pic.twitter.com/pVWLuXa3RU — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 26, 2021

Coming 3rd

Morgan also claimed that ‘real sporting champions don’t celebrate coming 3rd.’

Real sporting champions don’t celebrate coming 3rd. https://t.co/Qp5THoWZ7k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 26, 2021

Immediately there were some cutting responses on Twitter

Says the man who came second to the weatherman & then had a hissy-fit and ran off set. 😂😂😂 | Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/NFVxshfEsN — *Followed by 97k Anti-Tories* (@MarieAnnUK) July 26, 2021

And following a similar line of argument…

Says the man who came second in a debate with the weather man and ran away — Paul Davies (@moruyapaul) July 26, 2021

Gary also had something to say about Morgan’s bronze medal claims.

To be in the top 3 in the entire world in your sport is an outstanding achievement. https://t.co/8QVTuHtWVX — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 26, 2021

