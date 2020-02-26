Keir Starmer would win outright in the first round according to a new Labour leadership poll.

The YouGov poll for Sky News gives the current favourite 53 per cent of the vote, which would be enough for him to win the contest based on the alternative vote system.

Members vote via post or online, ranking candidates in order of preference.

Given that there are more than two candidates, the one who is first to secure more than 50 per cent of the vote is the winner.

According to the poll of 1,323 members of the selectorate, Starmer looks set to pass the threshold with a three point cushion, with Rebecca Long Bailey some distance behind on 31 per cent and Lisa Nandy on 16 per cent.

The leadership poll opened on Monday with all three candidates saying they would be happy to take shadow cabinet roles if they are defeated.

EXC – Sky News / YouGov Labour members / affiliates / supporters poll



Keir Starmer wins outright in first round, according to new poll



Keir Starmer 53%

Rebecca Long Bailey 31%

Lisa Nandy 16%



1,323 members of the selectorate from Feb 20 to 25 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) February 26, 2020

