Comedian Joe Lycett has changed his name by deed poll to Hugo Boss in defence of small businesses and charities who use the name “boss”.

Lycett posted a letter on Twitter with the UK Deed Poll Office’s letterhead, which commits him to “absolutely and entirely renounce, relinquish and abandon the use of my said former name”.

It comes as the fashion company, who often style themselves as “Boss”, sent cease-and-desist letters to small businesses and charities who are also using the word “boss”, or similar, in their names.

The 31-year-old said he will be launching a “brand new product as Hugo Boss”, with all details to be revealed on a new series of his consumer show Got Your Back on Channel 4.

So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word 'BOSS' or similar, including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding. (1/2) — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

He tweeted: “So, Hugo Boss [who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year] have sent cease and desist letters to a number of small businesses and charities who use the word ‘BOSS’ or similar.”

“It’s clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy.”

The viral post was liked by over 60,000 people as of 12pm on Monday, and was followed by a tweet saying:

“Hugo Boss did not historically manufacture uniforms for the Nazis.

“Sorry, THIS Hugo Boss did not historically manufacture uniforms for the Nazis.”

