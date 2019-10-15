A Dublin man gave mourners at his funeral one final laugh with a pre-recorded message from his coffin.

Tears turned to smiles as shouts of “let me out it’s ****ing dark in here!” were heard.

Irish Defence Force veteran Shay Bradley was laid to rest on Saturday in Kilmanagh, Leinster, but those in attendance couldn’t believe it when he started speaking to them from his coffin.

As they watched him being buried his voice could be heard shouting: “Hello, hello. Let me out.”

He continued: “Where the f*** am I? Let me out, let me out.

“It’s f***ing dark in here. Is that the priest I can hear. This is Shay I’m in the box.”

Shay’s daughter Andrea explained that the message was recorded before Shay passed and was put out via a speaker on the ground.

She said on Twitter: “He would love to know how many people he made laugh!!! He was an amazing character.”

Funeral in dublin yesterday he's alive pic.twitter.com/j18uFJ5aA4 — Lfcgigiddy1122 (@lfcgigiddy1122) October 13, 2019

