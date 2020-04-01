As many of us continue with the new normal, working from home, the fitness world has evolved and exploded onto social media.

No longer do we have an excuse to sit idle in our sofa office.

Instead, we are being enticed to sweat from the luxury of our own living quarters, with an array of new fitness options at our fingertips.

Old and new faces are teaching their audiences through live Instagram classes and YouTube channels.

Encouraging the nation to work out.

Social media enthusiasts will witness gym selfies becoming a thing of the past and prepare to be bombarded by the home-workout pout.

And, as we go deeper into social distancing and lock down, it’s clear that we’re craving fitness motivation more than ever.

Millions of workers have already spoken out on the impact that lock down is having on their mental health.

So, with fitness playing such a positive part in mental well-being, the new way of consuming exercise might be just the tonic that we need.

But where do we start?

Prising my bottom from its new indented spot and putting down my laptop, I’ve trialled a handful of various Instagram classes and workouts, to help you choose something that suits your needs.

Sweat, blood and actual tears, have literally gone into this.

Put down that second packet of delicious crisps (they’ll be there later), clear some floor space and see what works for you.

‘Sweat ya later!’

Barry’s Bootcamp:

Having previously attended Barry’s Bootcamp a handful of times, it was only natural to try their live workout.

Available three to four times a day, the instructors from the various London locations are set in drill sergeant mode, ready to make you sweat.

All that is required is a soft service for your knees and some floor space.

Similar to diving into the famous Red Room at Barry’s, the music pumps loudly through the Instagram Live and you become instantly immersed in your workout.

An intensive 30 minute all body workout begins, as the trainers instruct you on the moves and reps you must take.

In true Barry’s style, they don’t encourage quitters, pushing you to your physical limit and squeezing that sweat out of you.

A drippingly good workout, great for people that really want to feel like they’ve achieved a good session.

@barrysuk

Tom Daley – 10 minute Blitz:

The Olympic god has become a poster boy for fitness, so it’s only natural that he would release an Insta workout to help his followers.

The friendly athlete welcomes the world into his living room, donned with Union Jack flags and a yoga matt.

Instantly, the allure of this workout is the short ten-minute time frame in which you do it in.

However, a word of warning, ten minutes does not mean easy.

Tom has created an easy to follow routine to give you an all over body workout, setting you up for the day. A strong mix of squats, resistance work and repeat sets.

Encouraging people to get into the mindset that some fitness is better than none, Tom’s 10-minute blitz is perfect for starting the day or squeezing it in between FaceTime meetings.

Disclaimer, this digestible routine will make you sweat, but it’s a good quick workout to get you moving and feel good.

@tomdaley

Psycle London:

A friend first introduced me to Psycle and told me that it was a work-out unlike any other.

And, in the quest to discover something new, I attended.

It was in fact a brutally hard core workout that had me trembling and dripping in sweat

So, when they mentioned their live classes, I approached with pure fear.

Setting up a yoga mat in my living room, I clicked on the Instagram live class, nervously waiting.

Viewer beware, this is 30 minutes of pure core work.

You will sweat, you will tremble and you will feel amazing.

The instructor takes you through an incredible set of core movements, with favourites such as Downward Dog, Chair and Laughing Baby.

Don’t let the gentle music and calm vibe trick you, this is a full body workout that concentrates on a strong core and strengthening the body.

15 minutes in I was nearly crying, but after 30 minutes I felt strong, sweaty and fantastic.

This workout will leave you feeling incredible.

@psyclelondon

The Body Coach:

Joe Wicks has carved out an undoubtably impressive career for himself.

Famous for his ‘Lean in 15’ quick recipes and HIIT workouts, The Body Coach is a natural guru to turn to during this time.

Not only has he created a stream of free home workouts, 7 Days of Sweat Challenge 2020, but he’s also motivating the children who are now at home due to school closures.

Every morning P.E. with Joe Wicks is available on his Instagram and YouTube. A 20-minute workout (with a 5-minute cool down) for you and your kids. Enforcing a healthy and brilliant way to start the day.

The fitness expert has also created 10-minute home workouts for seniors, showcasing that fitness can really be for everybody.

If you are looking to sweat and challenge yourselves, the 7 Days of Sweat Challenge 2020 is brilliant.

Each day you follow a YouTube workout with Joe, 20 minutes long and accessible to anyone with floor space.

The active instructor will get you breaking a sweat and ready to hit the showers.

This is the perfect set of workouts to challenge yourself and commit to. I sweated nonstop in an attempt to keep up with the broccoli loving host.

If you’re looking for a quick 7 day plan to hold focus, this is for you.

@thebodycoach

Coffee Break Pilates: Move Your Frame

If like me you have a busy work schedule and are juggling a million things at once, sometimes it’s hard to fit in a workout.

So, when I discovered the Move Your Frame Coffee Break Pilates I knew that I had to try it.

Just 9 minutes in length and armed with a yoga mat, I enjoyed the fact that I’d be getting a workout and a good stretch.

Suitable for all levels, the teacher takes you through a hip and spine mobility routine.

Not only does this engage your glutes and leave you feeling stretched, it doesn’t require any equipment either.

Perfect for that quick fix.

@moveyourframe

—

Stay active, stay fit and stay healthy.

Working from home doesn’t have to be stationary.