How to make beautiful lifestyle photos for Instagram? What material to use? How to have the precision and the sharpness? These are questions that come up often. We decided to pass on some tips to you that we apply (or not) on a daily basis, hoping that they will help you. Taking lifestyle photos at first glance may seem the simplest thing. But in reality, like all photographic genres, it requires some attention and care to produce quality photos. So, if you want to take stunning lifestyle photos for your Instagram then follow our guide!

8 TIPS FOR CREATING LIFESTYLE PHOTOS FOR INSTAGRAM

Lifestyle Photography is a style widely used by bloggers; whose purpose is to share everyday life. The photographer snaps for documenting a particular moment, a day, and a situation. In a nutshell, it is a direct and simple style. Yet even the Lifestyle seems easy to manage; you must always make sure that the photos are balanced and sensible. Let’s see some tips on how to make a good lifestyle photo for Instagram, you can even read more over here:

PUT YOUR SMARTPHONE ASIDE, SWITCH TO A DSLR

The camera of a smartphone is not enough to take photos worthy of an Instagram post. If you really want to stand out on over there, you need to switch to a DSLR camera. This means that you will not be able to publish photos at any time you want, but the quality of the photos taken with an SLR. You can use software like Lightroom, Photoshop, and Luminar to edit and retouch photos, before transferring them to your smartphone and posting them on Instagram. In addition to a digital camera, another key accessory for taking perfect photos is the tripod, especially if you are traveling alone. All you have to do is set the timer, position the tripod, and pose for a photo.

DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF COMPOSITION

You will also know how to edit and retouch photos like a real professional, but usually, the crucial element is the composition of the photo. Applying the third party rule is important for the composition of your image. Before you start taking photos, activate the grid function of your camera, which divides the image into three parts, both horizontally, which divides the frame into nine squares. .” The subjects must be photographed at the lines or intersections of the article. By now, almost all the latest smartphones give the possibility to divide the shot in the third rule grid.

The third-party rule should not be applied rigorously. There are situations in which the subject can be photographed centrally.

Also, make sure you have a focal point in your photo that immediately catches the eye’s attention. To ensure that the subject is highlighted as you want, you need to experiment with angles and perspectives. Sometimes a simple tilt of your phone makes a big difference.

Try to limit the use of zoom, as this is often the main cause of grainy photos. It is much better to approach the subject to take the photo to avoid ugly aesthetic effects.

FIND THE RIGHT LIGHT:

Light is said to be a photographer’s best friend. You will hardly be able to take quality photos if the lighting conditions are not adequate. For those who shoot only with natural light, it is essential to know how to recognize the best time to shoot because the light constantly changes during the day. So be careful not to burn the highlights, especially during the hours when the light is too bright. So avoid midday light when the sun is at maximum height. The best times are in the early morning, and the second afternoon, in this way you will get photos in warm tones. The Lifestyle, being very simple and spontaneous, lives in natural light. So avoid the flash, and try to understand the various transformations of sunlight.

SHOOT, SHOOT, AND SHOOT

With the digital age, photos are never enough! Pay attention to details, moments, and expressions as they are the fulcrum of lifestyle photography. Let the moments flow without creating or forcing them. Plus, the more photos you take, the more you learn, and this doesn’t hurt. Being able to “take” a photo on the first shot is much more difficult than it seems. Taking at least five is a good starting point, and even if at the beginning you think they are all beautiful, soon you will find that one or two are better than the others. Our advice is to take lots of shots and understand which one best matches the last published photo.

USE THE RIGHT TARGET

No need to bring all the photo kit, just the lens you use the most that make you feel comfortable. For example, you can carry around a fixed wide-angle because it is the most suitable for beautiful shots.

AVOID THE CROP

Avoid cropping your photos with Photoshop or Lightroom, and make sure to compose the photos before shooting in your mind. This is a great workout to improve the composition of your photos, focus your subject more, and strengthen the final image a lot.

CHANGE PERSPECTIVE

This is the best part of Lifestyle photography. You are free to do a little as you want, keeping in mind that your goal is to document the moments, tell a small story, evoke memories, and get more Instagram likes. It just depends on you, so be original.

CHOOSE YOUR STYLE:

Style is important because it will be your quid, your signature (not that of the watermarks that are horrible on Instagram). It will allow others to recognize your photos even before they display your name. For instance, you follow very good Instagramers, and when their photos appear in your feed, you immediately recognize the creator. This means that their style, the subjects they photograph, and the tones of their photos can easily be traced back to their name. Your photos must convey your personality and extremely accurate in detail and details.

We hope these little tips will help those who want to start taking pictures of everyday life. And we hope you enjoy doing it, at least as much as we enjoy it. Let us know what do think in the comments below.