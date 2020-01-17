“Daniel, are you ready?”

Unfortunately, that’s a phrase I’ve heard one too many times. Often when I’m not ready and probably running lines through my head – my blooper reel confirms this.

Ready is a strange term, especially when you are a broadcast journalist.

You have to be ready to roll and run with whatever happens in just about any scenario you can imagine. Ready in seconds, or potentially miss a shot and forfeit an incredible interview. Ready to deliver.

Camera Ready

A long time ago, I stopped worrying if I was ‘Camera Ready’ and concentrated on being ready to capture exclusive soundbites, content and interviews.

Since I was little I had wanted to interview the world. Looking the part was merely secondary.

But with the rise of social media and the nature of the job making it hard to hold down a relationship, you can’t help but want to look your best, when the cameraman shouts ‘Action!’

Unfortunately in news, features and branded content, that’s not always possible.

You don’t always have the luxury of a make-up artist or a large crew with you on the road.

Realistically, looking ‘flawless,’ is unattainable.

It’s all down to me, me and me.

And quickly, a hair out of place, another take because I didn’t feel ‘pretty’ or ‘one more time,’ stopped becoming so important.

Don’t get me wrong, I make-sure I look smart and groomed. But ultimately, the content will always be the star of the show.

A facial gives your skin life again

With that being said, on a rare moment where I was working with make-up artist to the stars, Cassie Lomas, I got a golden nugget of advice.

I was told the easiest way to always look refreshed (regardless of Instagram filters, make-up and Photoshop,) was to have regular facials.

A facial clears away dead skin, dirt and reduces signs of ageing.

In short, it gives your skin life again.

So with my new found information, I set off to uncover this luxury that I once presumed was just for women and discover if I could really become, ‘camera ready,’ all the time.

The Quickie:

If someone had told me you could have a facial in 15 minutes, that would refresh your skin and not leave you looking like a beetroot, I’d have laughed. But at The New York Laser Clinic, London, you can have a Jan Marini, Glycolic Peel and leave feeling revived and glowing in a matter of minutes.

The glycolic acid works wonders in the short about of time it takes. Taking off dead skin and reviving you for whatever your plans are later that day.

I must admit, the thought of putting anything containing acid over my face wasn’t a concept I took lightly, but I was assured it was safe.

And sure enough, at £95 and taking no time at all, the facial left me feeling clear, relaxed and ready to take on the rest of the day ahead. Not a flushed red patch in sight.

The Award Winner:

It should make perfect sense that if you were to use a hoover to clean up your bedroom, then why shouldn’t it clean up your face?

When the suction went on, I was sceptical… could this household favourite really be a treatment that works for me?

The 30 minute, Intraceuticals Retouch Facial, at Epilium & Skin, strips back the dead skin cells and sucks up every ounce of grease, black head and dirt you can imagine.

Working with Intraceuticals serums, it then smooths out fine lines, increasing collagen and all round glow.

At £75, it left me tight and awake, with the fresh air hitting my new refined skin.

Hoover your face and be red carpet ready.

The Full Package:

Spending the best part of £500 is never something I’d have thought a necessity on my skin. In fact, my jaw dropped when I first heard the cost that came with my final treatment.

But the Glass Skin; Aqua Gold Facial at Skin and Sanctuary, claimed to come with some incredible results, so I was intrigued to understand what you were getting for your money.

First up, preparation, an important part that we should already be doing – slap on my wrist – exfoliation, clearance of black heads, dirt and London grime.

Once again using suction techniques, the deep cleanse was incredible and after 20 minutes I already felt alert.

It was then time to put my fear of needles to one side.

Having never desired to experience acupuncture due to my irrational fear of sharp objects, I had ruled out the likes of needles and Botox a long ago.

However, part two of ‘The Glass Face’ procedure used a mini stamp like product that punches into the skins first layer. Mixed with hydrochloric acid and the serum used in Botox, it’s designed to bring life back to the skin.

To be clear, this facial is not needles or injecting Botox and doesn’t mean you’ve paralysed your face. Instead it stimulates the skins first layer, giving you the glass effect and flawless look.

Lasting for 30 days, the £495 facial leaves the skin looking fresh, smooth and filter ready. And boy did it work.

Camera Ready Conclusion:

Lights, camera, action! Armed with my facials and new looking skin, I confidently shone brighter than ever reporting on camera.

Cassie Lomas was right and I’ll thank her later.

Whichever option suits your lifestyle or budget, a facial can be the little lift that you need to refresh, recharge and regain control.

For me, my work will always be the most important part of my package, but if I can look semi-decent along the way, then that’s ok with me.

Especially if it bags me a date later down the line.

Related: Being rich ‘can add nine healthy years to your life’