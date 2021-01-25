In the age of COVID-19, data shows the number of people working exclusively from home rose from 21% to 24%, meaning it’s quickly become the ‘norm.’

Lighting is a vital part of being productive when working from home, but what if the lighting isn’t convenient? Luckily for you, we’ve discovered some ways to boost your work-from-home productivity, helping you to get the best kind of work environment with the right kind of lighting.

Stay away from the spotlight

When it comes to choosing the right kind of light for your space, you really need to be aware of two key issues: glare and contrast. This means taking an honest and thorough look at how the major lights in your space are placed as well as how they perform in distributing light throughout the room.

It’s a good idea to avoid working under the direct glare of overhead lights. Instead, find ways to diffuse the ambient light that will softly brighten up the entire area without creating harsh shadows – think floor lamps with translucent shades, or some task lamps at the angles and surfaces where glare happens most often.

Consider style when assessing your options

The quality of the light you choose is important, but the visual appeal must not be underestimated either. If you take pride in your space and appreciate good style and design, look for a mode of light that will complement the aesthetic of your home office or study. Click here for Pagazzi’s wide selection of ceiling lights, and make note of the variety of styles you can choose from.

One task at a time

To get into the flow, you need to let go of all distractions and stay focused on the one task you are doing, which is often on your computer or related to other focus-intensive tasks. A consideration would be to choose a well-defined light source dedicated to one activity only, ensuring illumination is not too bright or too dark.

For tasks that require focused attention, set up task lighting, a well-defined beam of light that illuminates what you are doing rather than the entire room or workspace. Remember that the wrong type of lighting can cause eye strain and fatigue.

Pay attention to the details

Accent and decorative lighting can make a huge difference to any room, and you can add a little character by using accent lighting and diffused mood lighting. For example, you may install a few recessed lights or sconces along a wall; this helps provide both ambient and task lighting to improve the visual appeal of the space. Or, you may install pot lights under a desk or shelving unit; this will help highlight these areas while providing additional task lighting for specific workstations.

Your home workspace may be used as a creative area, or perhaps it is more business-oriented? Either way, the space should always evoke a pleasant atmosphere conducive to both personal and professional tasks. Just remember, the purpose of accent lighting is to highlight an object, not drown a room in light!