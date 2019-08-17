Found Chicago, which opened last year, sits in the thick of Downtown Chicago in the polished, lively River North area. The social boutique hotel has 60 rooms (including nine dorms) and offers a good value stay for weekend visitors, business folk, and budget travellers. It’s also got one of the coolest restaurant-come-cocktail bars in the city.

Location

Found Hotel is only a one-hour drive (depending on traffic) from O Hare Airport. A couple of minutes’ walk away you’ll find Al’s – a popular spot for an Italian Beef (a Chicago culinary classic) and Portillos (a popular hotdog joint). Other key places of interest include the River Walk and the city’s shopping haven, the Magnificent Mile – both around a 15-minute walk away.

Rooms & interior

The black, Gothic-looking outer shell of the hotel stands out from corporate-looking surrounding buildings. Meanwhile, the lounge at has a laidback bohemian vibe with a handful of sofas, exposed brick walls, relaxing music, and mood lighting – it’s kind of place where you won’t mind waiting for your room. The rest of the building is decorated in neat 1970s city style with whitewashed walls, and monochrome-ish interior.

Interiors were thought up by designer, John Sofio and is chic and minimalist throughout. Some private rooms have street views, as well as big, American-sized bathrooms and smart TVs. While shared four-bed bunk dorms have been designed cleverly to suit the needs of single travellers (from backpackers to overnight business travellers) and come with lockers and safes.

Services

Big smiley welcomes greet you when checking in to Found Chicago, and service in the bar next door doesn’t falter either. Bespoke drinks recommendations indicate that bartenders here know their stuff. In the restaurant, takeaway bags are suggested for diners who can’t quite finish their American-sized meal portions. The speakeasy-style bar has something of a Peaky Blinders feel and is exactly the type of place you’d go regardless of whether you’re staying at the hotel or not. The green walls adorned with faux-old day portraits of a gentleman with big moustaches and elegantly attired ladies. Sadly the hotel doesn’t have a great deal of other facilites, there’s no gym, pool or spa – but there is a karoke bar (The Blind Dragon) and 24-hour room service.

Food & Drink

© 2018 Galdones Photography

Breakfast isn’t included in the nightly fee but there is a coffee shop downstairs (Mason & Mason) serving top-notch espressos and patisseries or other options nearby to dine out. Despite being one of the best culinary cities in the world, I’d still be tempted to eat at Found’s restaurant, Mason, which offers a simple menu made up of sweet, tender burgers, steaks and sandwiches. The burger and truffle fries, although rich, is up there with one of the best burgers you’ll try and goes best with a cocktail on the sour side.

Insider Tip

– Head to Al’s Beef for a classic Italian Beef sub.

Fact Box

Rooms: Dorms available from $26 (£22) and doubles from $140 (£115)

Address: 613 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA

Website: www.foundhotels.com/found-chicago-river-north



Adam was a guest of Found Chicago.