TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Spend each moment perfecting the next, not correcting the last. — Scott Michael Durski

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Where there is a sea there are pirates. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not learn to desire what one does not deserve.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could start with you taking too much on, and then getting despondent because things don’t go your way. However, your impressive levels of insight and intuition will guide you through to a workable alternative, as long as you don’t give up. Don’t be too quick to accept the advice of others around July; again your intuition will be invaluable. You are likely to achieve at work or school, especially in the last few months, but be careful that you don’t commit your time too much. Some time just for you will be necessary so that you can recharge your batteries from time to time. Early autumn will bring some family surprises and lots of fun into your life!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A fretful vibe is likely to dampen your inbuilt talent for filtering out all the metaphorical frills and trimmings, and you could find that you’re a little overwhelmed by what is likely to be unnecessary detail. It’s not a day to think too deeply. Someone may be looking to you for decisive action! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 17, 25, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s possible that the general vibe of the day may be a little too haphazard for the typical water sign. However, it’s best to go along with this temporary mood rather than try to correct it, which may not go down well at all. Do expect a few humorous responses to serious questions or tricky situations! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 24, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Normally it’s great to aim high, but today you may need to hold back a little, given the rather idealistic vibe, which could have you over- estimating the positive outcomes of material and practical plans. It’s perhaps a day to note any ideas and schemes so you can revisit them after the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 33, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The moon could have you feeling a little judgmental today, and you could end up putting your foot in it. One particular development, which could revolve around emotional matters, may well keep cropping up throughout the day and you may have to wait until the evening to see it resolved! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 27, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Sometimes there are days that just don’t go right, and today is likely to be one of those days. Clashes are possible, particularly with those in charge. Perhaps someone who is usually flexible will come across as overly controlling. However, it’s not a day to challenge such types! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 31, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Minor problems on a practical level could absorb your daytime hours. Don’t leave tiny chores and tasks to develop into something more complicated. Tend to those things that require your attention. In addition; avoid taking unnecessary risks. Stick with what you know and trust! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 29, 34, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A sun/moon combination means that you may find it difficult to keep your patience. If you want to avoid any unnecessary conflict try not to put yourself in impossible situations – such as setting yourself unachievable targets. Make life easier – not harder – for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 36, 38, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The sun/moon mix could have you rethinking any short-term practical plans. It could be that an ongoing matter requires a whole new approach. However, take care how you present this to others. Some people might need to be persuaded that you’re not just pandering to a brief trend! Today’s Numbers: 2, 10, 12, 20, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A rather contradictory vibe could feel unsettling. Do bear in mind that not all incoming advice will be reliable or even accurate. A seemingly reasoned argument could be less helpful than you realize. Extra insight around the late-evening may be ill-timed, but ultimately very useful! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 33, 37, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Don’t under-estimate the streak of charm in an otherwise rather clumsy vibe, since it’s a day where you’re more likely to get away with getting something wrong or veering a little off-course. An appreciative response from someone close may end the evening on an unexpectedly warm note! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 21, 30, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you’re likely to be feeling pulled in two directions. A new opportunity or metaphorical path may well open up. However, you may well be held back by a belief that there’s something even better elsewhere. Keeping your eyes and your mind open may sound easy enough, but it’ll be easier said than done! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 13, 29, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon is likely to radiate a pushy and not necessarily useful influence. You may find that you’re quite willing to take charge. However, the way in which you presume control may not be welcomed by those around you. It’s definitely not a day to ruffle anyone’s feathers! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 26, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michael Keaton, Hugh Grant, Billy Preston, Goran Visnjic, Robert Desiderio, Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, Angela Cartwright, Henry Thomas

