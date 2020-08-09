These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on rather a materialistic note. Money will be no problem but you are likely to become a little too set in your ways when it comes to spending and style. The spring will see you being torn between the desire to do the right thing in terms of work or school, and doing the fun thing in terms of your personal life, but you’ll need to tread the path of moderation! Late August will bring some challenging moments for everyone; for you it’s your love-life, or lack of it that will be in need of some changes, especially if you’ve got into a bit of a rut!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The rather lumbering vibe will be subtle, but present. It’s perhaps best not to expect much in the way of attention to detail. As with nearly all other signs, the chances of making some very basic mistakes are higher than usual. In addition; it may be quite hard to get someone to listen to a specific piece of advice! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 15, 28, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you’re likely to fix on a specific course of action without wavering. However, there’s not a great deal of flexibility and consideration in the planetary line-up and a single-minded pursuit relating to a work-related matter could end up creating slight friction in the workplace! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 26, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you could take informal information at face value, without questioning it. This could be a result of feeling time pressured. If you don’t have much space to recheck everything, then be a little more non-committal in order to minimize the possibility of verbal blunders and misunderstandings! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 34, 41, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day to do what you can, given the rather haphazard, unreliable vibe. Just bear in mind that relying on others may not be your best strategy. Incoming advice should be analyzed very carefully before you act on it. If it all gets a little too much, then remember that balance should be restored tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 28, 32, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 For most Leos it may be a prickly day, but it will have its uses. It’s possible that while other signs will forge ahead, one way or another, you’ll feel a little out of the loop. That said; a fretful Pluto/moon mix will actually bring a level of common-sense that many other signs will be lacking! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 20, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While emotionally-based matters and decisions are likely to fare better in the fairly unreliable vibe, practical/material matters won’t. In addition; a remedy to a specific problem may not actually work, but by the time you’ve realized this, you may be very disinclined to alter your tactics! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 26, 34, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There are days when even an insightful, perceptive Libran will miss various signs and cues that something is not quite right. There’s a strong hint of a forgotten deadline or responsibility, which could give way to some minor embarrassment tomorrow. Whatever you do, don’t leave it for someone to finally lose patience! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 28, 31, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may experience one of those days where there’s a wide gap between thought and action. What is suggested and/or promised may well be left up in the air, thanks to an unreliable vibe. If there’s a slight disappointment to factor in, try to remember that it’s almost definitely an unintentional one! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 29, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Unreliable influences may well disrupt your day-to-day routine. It may be that a forgotten obligation catches up with you. If so, then deal with it. Cash matters may also require a more prudent approach. It’s certainly not a day to squander resources you don’t really have! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 25, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A fiery vibe suggests that while there may be a little excitement in the air, there’s also the capacity for some very mixed signals and messages in romance. There’s the potential for an encounter, but within the context of the clumsy, rather outspoken vibe. It’s perhaps not a day to sing your own praises! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 19, 28, 30, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Although you’ll be less impulsive than most of the other signs, you will need to be careful about certain decisions. It may be a day where you may want to get something off your chest. However, by tomorrow you may be wishing that you hadn’t. It’s not the best time to let your heart overrule your head! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 23, 38, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The fiery vibe could encourage you to branch out a little and possibly take a minor risk. However, by the same token, that energetic vibe could have you glossing over a couple of very basic miscalculations and you could find that tomorrow may consist of a great deal of back- pedaling! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 33, 38, 45

