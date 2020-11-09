These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

He is richest who is content with the least, for content is the wealth of nature. — Socrates

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Where there are no swamps there are no frogs. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

After three days without reading, talk becomes flavorless.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some hiccups in your love life. At first these hiccups may feel more like major crises. However, the influence of the planets will ensure that you will be able to move forward in your relationship, as the planets start to actually pave the way to a much a much improved situation. On the career front or in terms of school progress you will find the next twelve months surprisingly successful. Although at times you may not feel as though you have achieved your best, your colleagues and your boss or your teachers will still be impressed. This is a year when financial fortune also smiles on you (but not until after December) and there will be many opportunities for small unexpected windfalls.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You are likely to be feeling a little frustrated, especially when it comes to being able to express yourself. However, it’s not a day to try and influence other people’s views and feelings. It may be tempting to speed up a particular process, but hold off for just a little while! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 28, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Yesterday’s fun vibe will continue, with extra emphasis on doing something completely different. However, there may be a minor issue, most likely related to incoming information that will need to be at least acknowledged fully, even if you can’t address it right now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 23, 33, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Both travel and getting out and about are very well aspected, so if a relaxed, lazy kind of day doesn’t appeal, do something slightly different. Visiting other people is certainly an option. Whatever you do, don’t assume that the fun element is absent; it’s not; it’s just subtle! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 26, 34, 39, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 As yesterday’s influences recede you could find that you slip into an easy-going mood at a point where you really need to be more proactive. There’s really no avoiding it: you’ll most likely need to put your social life on the back burner until a couple of important matters are resolved! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 32, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications and incoming information are likely to be quite illuminating. Even though it’s the weekend, your attention could be directed to work/career developments. While the angle is a positive one, it may be that you can’t actually implement or kick start anything for a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 28, 31, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A sprightly vibe in the morning is likely to give way to a more cautious one in the evening. In terms of romance you may need the skill of some good timing to make the most of this. It’s possible that a distraction part way through the day will need to be dealt with decisively! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 29, 33, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The good-luck factor is likely to improve. It may be that your finances are primed to receive a minor boost, most likely through a little extra work. It’s not likely to be the sort of opportunity that available open for long, so you may need to act quickly or at least not dither! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 26, 34, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Receding influences will have their uses. It could be that you realize or accept that one key area in your life is overshadowing everything else. Maybe you’ve been veering from one extreme to the other for a very specific reason. It’s a day to identify the missing x-factor! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 29, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a strong argument for slowing down and easing up. Something fairly minor is likely to require a clear head and possibly some creative thinking. An unexpected (possibly last-minute) development along romantic lines may be the main reason why you should perhaps forge yourself a little time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 26, 32, 37, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day of opposites, thanks to the fiery moon. There’s certain wild vibe, which will be not so great for financial matters. If you do find yourself thinking about a way to accumulate cash then proceed with extreme caution. Agreements may need to be clarified! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 15, 27, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You would be due an easy-going day, but for the fact that someone is likely to require your help. Be generous with both your advice and your time. It’s more than possible that your generosity will be noticed at a later date by someone who could make a subtle difference! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 28, 33, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A boost of stabilizing energy is likely to develop early in the day and again later in the evening. It’ll be the middle of the day that needs a little care and attention, since this is the point where a tactless remark or thoughtless action could undo some good work. Poor impressions are not so easily undone! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 26, 35, 39, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Brian De Palma, Amy Madigan, Moby, Harry Connick Jr., Lola Falana, Earl Holliman, Ariana Richards, Harry Connick, Kristy McNichol, Brad Fischetti

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Miley Cyrus is set to be married in the next few months, but those who are hoping that this will down her performances are likely to be disappointed. In fact, the planets tell us that she is likely to become even more outrageous!