Psychic powers are gradually becoming popular, as the world continues to explore different sides of it. Research from 2011 shows that Americans believe in paranormal phenomena, with 55% of them believing in psychics. The psychic sense can be divided into different categories, including:

Clairvoyance: The Psychic Sense of Seeing

Clairempathy: The Psychic Senses of Feeling and Emotions

Claircognizance: The Psychic Sense of Knowing

Clairaudience: The Psychic Sense of Hearing

Clairsalience and Clairgustance: The Psychic Senses of Smell and Taste

Experts believe that there is a difference between a medium and a psychic, even though they sometimes get lumped together. The general rule is that all mediums are psychic, but not all psychics are mediums. Everyone has a psychic ability of varying levels to be able to acquire information about the past, present, or future due to the sixth sense or intuition. A medium, on the other hand, is a psychic that can communicate through two worlds- from spirit, through spirit, to spirit.

However, whether it is a psychic or a medium or both, you would get the best experience and results with a good medium or clairvoyant.

Who are the Believers?

A study was done in 2016 on Paranormal Psychic Believers and Skeptics that exposed why some people believe in psychics and why some others are skeptical about it. The study shows how this could result from cognitive differences hypothesis and the different ways in which individuals process information about the world. The differences in analytical thinking and conceptual knowledge is also a contributing factor to whether people believe or not. Most believers are likely to think less analytically, as they often rely on their intuitive power while skeptics tend to think more analytically and see things from a different perspective.

Are Psychic Mediums the New Wellness Coach?

The interest in psychic powers has grown steadily in the last five years. During this time, there have been claims of psychics being able to communicate with the dead or with animals or even get messages from the spirits. Psychics tend to explore the possibility of life after death while they continue to trust their guts and intuition.

Considering that anyone can be a psychic if they believe in it and get on the journey, there’s the question of whether or not they would replace wellness. Would more people go to psychic mediums for help rather than wellness coaches? From the stories and evidence provided by believers in psychics, there’s a possibility of that happening. There are claims of it giving people a better connection to others while teaching them to be kinder and show more empathy towards others.

Conclusion

There have been claims of fakery, forgery, and fraudulence over the years but it hasn’t stopped people from believing in it. Believers are strongly convinced in what they believe in and would continue to explore it to seek answers. The existence of scientific research with positive results is also a contributing factor to why more people continue to believe in psychics.