Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint on it you can. — Danny Kaye

Laws, like the spider’s webs, catch the flies and let the hawk go free. — Spanish Proverb

Do not learn to desire what one does not deserve.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need for some involved heart to hearts with someone close to you, but the misunderstanding is likely to be yours! You’ll tend to be in a fretful mood in early December, but you’ll find that your spirits and your expectations soar, which will ensure a lively, busy Christmas. By the spring you’ll be pleasantly surprised with some positive developments at work or school, but the summer looks set to offer some very busy moments. Plan your vacation carefully because you won’t have a great deal of spare time!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’ll be difficult to resist the short-sighted currents of a Jupiter/moon mix. There is a slight tendency to let someone down for a minor or temporary gain. Something that you may see as an inconvenience right now shouldn’t be dismissed without thought. You may, deep down, recognize the longer term positives! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 14, 23, 25, 39

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where the overriding vibe may present certain problems within an overly languid context. There’s also the possibility that a recent and unexpected success could actually decrease the pressure to a point that may be counterproductive. As an aside; watch what you say or claim! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 31, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may come across as fairly contradictory in your relationships. The notion of give-and-take may well be unevenly balanced, especially when it comes to any minor issues or concerns. It’ll be too easy to be too cavalier and someone close may end up having a legitimate complaint! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 33, 41, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Certain parts of the day may not go entirely according to plan, thanks to disruptive planetary mixes, which could draw your attention to any minor glitches. It may be tempting to put those blips to one side for now, but it may be a better idea to start on those metaphorical repairs! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 27, 38, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Any faint hints of success in the air may strike you as less significant than they really are, thanks to an underlying competitive edge, which may downplay any smaller achievements. Try to ease up if you feel a little too fired up. In addition; don’t be surprised if you experience some minor communication glitches! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 24, 29, 33, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a more sincere day in relative terms, but the prevailing vibe is likely to amplify the materialistic side of your nature, which could lead you into some difficulties. A slightly selfish vibe may be the real culprit of possible tension. Additionally; do double- check emotionally-based decisions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 27, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The somewhat tense vibe has the potential to cause a minor clash with someone on the emotional or romantic front. Listen to a relative’s or friend’s perspective on the matter. Avoid aiming for unrealistic outcomes, especially if they’re based on the wrong reasons! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 29, 37, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A genial but ultimately short-sighted vibe is likely to heighten the element of competition and you could find it difficult to let go of some misjudgment. It’s a day where dialogue from the past is likely to be brought up in conversation. However, something useful may well emerge on the back of this exchange! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 23, 25, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day to maintain a reliable and committed image, since a Jupiter/moon mix won’t have the capacity to support sensitive decisions. Avoid acting on impulse when it comes to important personal and emotional choices too. Additionally; you may attach too much importance to one specific comment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 27, 35, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may be the weekend, but there’s an indirect emphasis on your career zone. You may notice a difference in how others respond to your suggestions. That said; this may not be altogether a good thing. In addition; there may be an unexpected development at some point in the day: don’t necessarily ignore it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 15, 24, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A Jupiter/moon mix may encourage you to venture into new territory when it comes to a development outside of work. However; it’s a day where your expectations may be a trace too high and your consideration for others may be lower than it usually is. This is not likely to win anyone over! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 26, 37, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Given the rather short-sighted vibe, do watch what you say today. There’s a slight propensity to overreact to seemingly good news and/or take a rather one-sided view to incoming information. Do take particular care when it comes to financial and material matters! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 17, 24, 35, 41

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michael Keaton, Hugh Grant, Billy Preston, Goran Visnjic, Robert Desiderio, Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, Angela Cartwright, Henry Thomas

Selena Gomez is a singer that really splits audiences into those who see her as wholly manufactured and those who focus on the quality of her singing. The positive influence of Mercury indicates that her career is going to go from strength to strength in the coming months!

