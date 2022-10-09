These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The wise see knowledge and action as one; they see truly. — Bhagava Gita

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you do not strike back at him who hits you, there is no way for him to find out whether you also have hands. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A bridge never crossed is like a life never lived.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A fiery Mars/moon mix will add a dash of sparkle, but in a marginally clumsy way. When it comes to the deeper things in life you may have some difficulty communicating, especially if someone isn’t listening. It’s not a day to expect much in the way of sensitivity! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 25, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where relying on others may not be your best strategy. It may seem as though a friend’s usually dependable perspective is a little too out-there. Incoming advice should be analyzed very carefully before you act on it. It’s a day to do what you can. Order should be restored tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 37, 42, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A fiery vibe suggests that while there may be a little excitement in the air, there’s also the capacity for some mixed signals too. Romance is likely to be the main focus of this fluctuating dynamic. An awkward moment may require your famed verbal skill and tact! Today’s Numbers: 6, 8, 13, 27, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s the likelihood of an accomplishment on the work/career front, even if it doesn’t get the recognition it deserves straight away. It’s not a day to complain. Instead, your best strategy will to put this one to the back of your mind for now and bide your time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 25, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Romantic matters could project a fairly unreliable vibe or undercurrent. However, non-emotional matters and decisions are likely to benefit from the highly dynamic Mars/ moon mix. It’s certainly a day to focus on short-term plans and ideas. A remedy to a specific matter may well materialize out of the blue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 32, 35, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may find that your mood turns slightly unreliable, which is likely to emerge on the work front. You’ll have little patience for other people’s errors or delays, but you won’t be above making a couple of mistakes either. An unexpected development in romance could be behind this! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 26, 31, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rather dynamic vibe indicates a definite need to be mindful of others, as a single-minded pursuit relating to a work- related matter could end up creating slight tension with those around you. Keep the needs of others at the front of your mind for a more harmonious day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 27, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Unreliable influences may well disrupt your day-to-day routine. It may be that a forgotten assignment, obligation or promise catches up with you. If so, then deal with it. Cash matters may also require a more prudent approach. It’s certainly not a day to squander resources you don’t really have! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 31, 44, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s an underlying vibe, which is likely to make you a little susceptible to overly positive information. Take everything with a liberal grain of salt to minimize the possibility of a verbal blunder. Misunderstandings can be easily cleared up if your default position is non-committal! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 29, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Unlike most signs you may be susceptible to a marginally fretful vibe. Chances are that a work/career related issue is causing you a little concern. Apply yourself to the issue, rather than dwelling on how it has all gone wrong. It’s a prickly day for conscientious Goats, but it will have its uses! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 25, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A few distractions might supply the fun-angle and you might enjoy the lighter-hearted vibe, but don’t get too drawn in, especially if you have any looming deadlines to honor, since excuses won’t really convince anyone. In addition, it’s not the best day to accept and believe everything you hear! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 39, 43, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It looks like you’ll be intent on having a very productive day. The possibility of some creative outlet that will allow you to tap into that active mind of yours will appeal more rather than spending time on doing the more mundane chores, but a balanced approach may well be required! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 31, 38, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

John Lennon, Sean Lennon, Jackson Browne, Scott Bakula, Robert Wuhl, Sharon Osbourne, Steve Burns, Zachery Ty Bryan

