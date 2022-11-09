Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The soul would have no rainbow had the eyes no tears. — John Vance Cheney

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

People count up the faults of those who keep them waiting. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you suspect a man, don’t employ him, and if you employ him, don’t suspect him.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While you may be happy to see the weekend begin early, the focus on leisure and social events may need to be toned down a little during the daytime. A social call before the evening could spell minor trouble. It’s certainly a day to pay attention to work matters first! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 32, 36, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be a few little blips to contend with during the day; there may be a certain amount of frustrating obstacles cropping up out of nowhere. The evening is where you’re most likely to come a little unstuck, since you may be tempted to reverse a good or sensible decision! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 25, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A sudden, possibly tricky work related matter can be sorted out with ease if you don’t try to pass the matter on to someone else. The buck will have to stop somewhere. You can avoid petty clashes by being a little more tactful and/or visibly considerate with others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The prickly vibe needn’t take hold, especially if you can keep slightly negative assumptions at bay. If extra or unexpected work matters bubble up, try to deal with them efficiently, but without judgment. It’s probably one of those days where you should keep your thoughts to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 30, 39, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Recently obstructive forces will be replaced with more insightful ones, which will enable you to negotiate a mixed and slow day with relative ease. Colleagues will be a good source of information, but you may have to sift through various non- facts in order to extract the more important stuff! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 39, 41, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 This is likely to be one of those frugal days in terms of actual cash, but it’ll a good one for securing some assistance or support on a practical/material level. Some quick thinking may well be down to someone else, and whether you accept their advice may come down to a matter of pride! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 28, 32, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A need for action and results is likely to direct the day. Industrious influences are likely to take hold. Doing something that is target-driven, something that is impressive enough to get you noticed will appeal. Do choose your targets wisely: don’t strive for the impossible! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 20, 32, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You are likely to feel slightly constrained by other people’s unpredictable attitudes. Consistency in others is almost certainly lacking. An answer or reply in the morning may well be retracted in the afternoon and re-offered again in the evening. Go with the flow! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 27, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re likely to be in a genial, helpful mood, but there are some minor obstacles to avoid: don’t make rash promises; don’t commit to any financial agreements until you’re absolutely certain that there are no hidden clauses, and don’t get embroiled in any office gossip! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 29, 34, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a touch of pessimism impinging on the day. Competitive influences may well have you feeling as though you’re being outperformed by another. It is possible, though, that the notion of competition is in your head. Underlying insecurities are perhaps part of the problem! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may feel a little out of your depth, which could be down to a slight sense of stagnation. Negative influences are likely to draw attention to what’s not quite right while ignoring the positives. Don’t act yet; make this a day where you immerse yourself in your work! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 28, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Chilly influences could have you reacting in a slightly heavy- handed way. Don’t brush practical/work-related issues under the carpet. Deal with them. On the up-side though there’ll be enough of a charismatic vibe to get a little support or assistance, if you choose your words wisely! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 23, 28, 32, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tom Weiskopf, Sargent Shriver, Mary Travers, Tony Slattery, Lou Ferrigno, Sisqo, Nick Lachey, Chris Jericho, Susan Tedeschi, Carl Sagan, Tom Fogerty

