TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life. — Christianity

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The worse the passage the more welcome the port. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When you have only two pennies left in the world, buy a loaf of bread with one, and a lily with the other.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Romance will prove to be a bit of a mixed bag. Positive planetary influences should pave the way for some interesting developments, but you may not realize just how well things are going. It could be that you really need to adopt a more levelheaded appreciation for what is right in front of you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 31, 42, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s planetary influences should undo yesterday’s chilly mood completely. They may also drain your concentration too and because there could be an opportunity to demonstrate your strengths on the work/career front, you’ll need to make sure that you stay focused at least during your work hours! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 18, 25, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You might be winding down and looking forward to the weekend, but it’s not a day to physically or literally slow down, especially on the work front. An inclination to shrug off someone’s concerns could actually create more friction in the long run, so don’t give in to the relaxing vibe too soon! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 20, 35, 41, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where a developing trend or practice can be nipped in the bud. That said; tread carefully if you’re fretting about the ‘ifs’ and ‘maybes’ that haven’t happened yet. There’ll be enough scope in the daytime to correct an iffy matter should it occur. Concentrate on the definite instead! Today’s Numbers: 17, 19, 23, 38, 40, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar influences may well highlight areas of potential tension in a specific relationship. The evening is the most likely time when minor friction will develop. It might be that you need to visibly demonstrate that you are giving your full and divided attention to the matter in hand! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 22, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Yesterday’s protective vibe could linger on but with fewer positive outcomes. Being utterly resistant to a new idea could be unwise. By the same token, an admirable effort to keep tensions at a minimum could actually generate a rather iffy vibe. It’ll perhaps be better to let others have a full say! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 24, 31, 43, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A boost in your confidence will be down to a strong Venus/Mars combination. It might feel as though you manage to breeze through any minor obstacles. That said; do watch out for denting someone’s pride in the process. You can perhaps afford to be a little more sensitive! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 22, 27, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The weekend vibe is likely to develop pretty early, thanks to an extra boost from the Pluto/Venus aspect. You’ll probably notice a vibrant and lively vibe, but you’ll have enough self- restraint to avoid over-the-top actions and reactions. It’s quite simply one of those days to enjoy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 14, 21, 30, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may be Friday, but there will be a lot to do before you can start looking forward to the weekend. It may sound unappealing to a fire sign, but a painstaking approach will save you time and energy in the long run, particularly if you happen to be dealing with an overly complicated matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 28, 32, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You could find that you’re tempted to slip into the weekend a little too early, thanks to a very subtle flighty vibe. It’s a day where you may not be as diligent as normal, and you might just get away with it, so long as others aren’t depending on you for a result or support! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A rash mood could be misguiding. What you think is a carefully thought-out strategy, others might regard as hasty or thoughtless. If other people raise questions then maybe you should reconsider your approach. Seek the advice of someone who you know will provide fair and honest feedback! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 30, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While the general vibe should be lively and genial, you may find that your approach is already braced as though the day is beset with all kinds of issues and problems. You don’t need to assume worst-case scenarios, especially if you don’t take on anything that might prove to be problematic! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 24, 32, 36, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Emmanuel Lewis, Kato Kaelin, Mickey Spillane, Trish Van Devere, Bow Wow, Bobby Fisher, Robin Trower, Mickey Gilley, Faith Daniels, Raul Julia, Linda Fiorentino

