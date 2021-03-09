These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life. — Christianity

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The loveliest of faces are to be seen by moonlight, when one sees half with the eye and half with the fancy. — Persian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When you have only two pennies left in the world, buy a loaf of bread with one, and a lily with the other.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need to tackle your immediate environment, as you take the idea of a spring-clean to a whole new level. Just watch the spending and take some time to plan the changes before you start. Avoid making unrealistic or impractical claims in June; if you want results, then stick to the rules! A chance to get involved in a new interest or group in August will become apparent; just don’t allow a surplus of your workload to absorb all of your time. October will provide an opportunity to lay an old matter to rest once and for all, and be aware that you’ll have more say-so than you realize. December will see a strong focus on a place other than home, while the potential for an office-romance could make February a dramatic month!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary shifts place the cosmic accent on practical and material matters. However; Saturn may well exert a slightly counterproductive influence. An inclination to expend far too much time on a minor problem is one possible result, and a marginally sensitive matter may require full tact! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 31, 35, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to planetary shifts, a subtly productive vibe has the capacity to develop partially formed ideas into workable plans of action. It may even be a good time to retrieve a previously abandoned idea, particularly if its aim is to pave the way forward with regard a personal matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While a minor disappointment on the personal front might feel a little demotivating, there’s a corrective planetary accent on recent matters. It’s possible that you’ll get a second chance when it comes to something that requires a level of commitment that you couldn’t guarantee the first time round! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 27, 36, 41, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to stabilizing forces, there’s a subtle accent on new contacts. In addition, a subtle shift has the capacity to reverse either a misjudged decision or a poor impression on the work career front. However, it’s not a day to dwell on past errors and mistakes: it’s a day to move on gracefully! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 23, 30, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While today is likely to feel as though it’s a rather flat day, it will actually be quietly industrious. A readjustment of your expectations when it comes to a work or career based matter could make a vast difference. All that said; a request for assistance may require some thought! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 26, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A more reliable vibe has the capacity to impose a steadier pace when it comes to personal matters. That said; romance may go a little off kilter. There may be a subtle or understated choice to make. The planets suggest that this may still be in the early stages of development, so don’t act hastily! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fresh planetary accents are likely to discourage the zanier strategies that you may have favored up until now. While it’s good to take care with experimental approaches to practical and material matters, don’t go too far the other way. In addition; something that raises your hopes earlier may turn out to be a let-down later on! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 24, 32, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary transits may well zoom in on romantic feelings. There’s good news for most Scorpios: a little boost of magnetism will help you to open up the communication lines. Certain developments may be unexpected to you, but may be pretty obvious to those around you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While a calmer vibe will have a positive impact on your day-to-day life, you may interpret the more controlled pace as a rather counterproductive force. Avoid impulse reactions and responses, since there’s a greater tendency to allow your emotions to overrule all logical arguments! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 28, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The opportunity to implement some much needed changes on a personal level is likely to come your way. However; there’s a strong tendency to invest all your energy in problem or issue that’s been puzzling you for some time at the exclusion of all else. This could result in a missed opportunity on a separate front! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 29, 33, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A cooler planetary emphasis is likely to provide a moment of welcome clarity: a tricky choice or decision can be simplified. All that said; it may be best to be quietly and discreetly braced for someone’s rather redundant negative feedback. If necessary, ignore it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 22, 39, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Renewed contacts and communications are likely to dominate the day, thanks to welcome planetary accents that will impose a feeling of order and control. Because the visible benefits of being proactive will become more noticeable at the weekend, make today about getting back in touch! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 36, 42, 45

