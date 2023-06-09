Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

My doctors told me I would never walk again. My mother told me I would. I believed my mother. — Wilma Rudolph, 3 time Olympic gold medal runn

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Love your neighbor, but don’t tear down your fence. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When eating bamboo sprouts, remember the man who planted them.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may need to bear in mind the old saying: money doesn’t grow on trees. There’s definitely a cash flow problem souring your mood, but it’s within your reach to reverse this, not by appealing to a family member, but by a little bit of hard work and forward thinking! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 27, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A couple of challenging aspects indicate some minor tensions within the family. There is both a lack of communication and a reluctance to listen on your part. This can easily be resolved either by an older family member acting as referee, or by allowing each other the space to voice any concerns! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Annoying communication glitches and minor disappointments are likely to set the tone for the day today. However, the influences causing these problems are fairly weak and are not likely to last for very long, so shrug off each trivial mishap and wait for this phase to pass! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Cooperative influences will enable a relaxed finish to the weekend. There may not be much get-up-and-go, but you should be able to recruit some support when needed, although you should only rely on this tactic as a last-resort. Be appreciative of other people’s efforts too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Slow down and engage brain before guaranteeing anything. A surge of optimism and a streak of impulsiveness suggest that you’ll bite off more than you can chew. The wants of friends or even partners might seem reasonable, but an impulsive promise could end up tying you in knots! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 30, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s likely to be quite a languid day, which may sound quite positive. However, a carefree vibe is likely to make you feel a little disinclined to commit or apply yourself one hundred percent and this may well irritate more the dynamic types who expect a little more oomph and fire! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 21, 32, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Since it’s certainly a day to transform any lingering negatives into positives, your natural optimism will serve you well. That said; romance may well be the cause of someone else’s low level discontent. Don’t get too drawn in if a relative or close friend starts behaving a little unpredictably! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to be in a rather feisty mood, thanks to the combined influence of the moon and Mercury. You’ll know in your bones that you’re right over a certain matter, but someone won’t want to budge. However, proving you’re right isn’t going to ease the problem, whereas letting go will! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 39, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A flexible mindset suggests that you’ll be particularly skilled at adapting to any changes that come your way. This should prove to be useful later in the day, when a slight shift in circumstances – most likely on the emotional front – may require quick thinking and a quick response! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 33, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a definite boost to friendships in general and you should find that you’re saying the right thing at the right time, especially when it comes to romance. There may be a potential communication gap, but it should be easily remedied with minimum awkwardness! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Impulsive, unique and totally energized; these are the key words for you today. However, you might find that too much company or too much socializing irritates you, especially if you become stressed. Any physical activities that you can do alone would be ideal for you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 23, 38, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The key word for you should be patience. A specific development may be progressing more slowly than you would like. Attempting to exert too much control is likely to be counterproductive, so the best approach is to allow things to resolve themselves in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 21, 38, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Natalie Portman, Johnny Depp, Michael J. Fox, Cole Porter, Bonnie Tyler, Dick Vitale

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.