TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

My doctors told me I would never walk again. My mother told me I would. I believed my mother. — Wilma Rudolph, 3 time Olympic gold medal runn

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When a dove begins to associate with crows its feathers remain white but its heart grows black. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When eating bamboo sprouts, remember the man who planted them.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Although one distinct obstruction may lift, most likely connected to incoming information, another may descend. A spur- of-the-moment decision or occasion might not go according to plan, but playing it by ear may lead to some very welcome developments. Be flexible to gain the most from the day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Losing a prickly Mars/Venus aspect may actually raise new questions rather than answer older concerns. There may be unresolved questions in your head, which are mainly concerned with the direction in which one particular relationship is headed. However, there’ll certainly be enough clarity for you to take action! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 23, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s possible that you’ll feel most comfortable by simply going with the flow. However, this approach could be regarded by others as you opting for the easiest route. It’s certainly not a day to make life harder than it needs to be, but nor is it a day to let others do more than their fair share! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 26, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An unexpected U-turn, most likely from someone you usually regard as a source of support and comfort, will cause you a certain amount of worry and may lead you to doubt yourself. Don’t be alarmed; this will right itself once the slightly uncooperative vibe shifts. In the meantime, avoid hasty reactions to stress! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 36, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Distracting influences may create a slight romantic diversion when in fact you may need to be more decisive and proactive on the practical front. It may be a good idea to put your social plans on hold until you’ve dealt with more pressing matters. Anything to do with money could do with an overhaul! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 29, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may find that it’s a day where you experience a change of heart – possibly for no discernable reason. If you need to convince or persuade others of this changed approach or attitude, then you may have your work cut out. It may be wise to leave an emotional matter alone for the moment, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 22, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Being evasive or vague is not the best approach to take, especially when it comes to reoccurring matters. It might be an idea to opt for clarity; direct questions will require direct answers. This way you’ll be able to cool a simmering problem. Promote your views; they are worth it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 28, 32, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is a slight inclination towards a materialistic attitude. You may be tempted to take comfort in the things that normally don’t gain your attention. However, tomorrow’s planets hint that you could end up feeling a little disappointed either with today’s decisions or even a moment of minor weakness! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 29, 38

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fairly incisive influences may have an impact on romance. Attached Archers could find that they’re feeling a little too restricted, while singles are likely to feel that there aren’t many opportunities for meeting others. It’s not a day to react to these feelings, since they will fade again! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 29, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may be the start of the weekend, but planetary changes indicate that career matters will crop up at some point during the day. This may be an indirect interruption to your day: that is, it may develop through an encounter with a colleague. Although the news may be a little unsettling at first, it will pan out favorably! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 15, 32, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If yesterday’s vibes were a little care-free then today could feel a little more restrained. One minor stroke of good luck, where you least expect it, could brighten your morning. However, the early afternoon onwards is not so lucky. Bear this in mind when it comes to a slight gamble! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 34, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Romance is looking set to sparkle, with you in a very warm and approachable mood. However, a pesky lunar aspect could cause a little friction over very minor matters. As long as you feel in control, you’ll be inclined to cope easily. Try not to overreact to alternative views and opinions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 16, 21, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Natalie Portman, Johnny Depp, Michael J. Fox, Cole Porter, Bonnie Tyler, Dick Vitale

