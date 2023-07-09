Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A single conversation across the table with a wise man is worth a month’s study of books. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Debts are like children: the smaller they are the more noise they make. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Sow much, reap much; sow little, reap little.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day when you may feel compelled to follow a slightly unconventional course of action. This will be down to marginally misguiding influences, which you may need to resist because when common sense prevails again, you could find that you have to undo certain actions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a slight tendency to invest more time and energy in one specific area or activity than it is perhaps worth. While you’re likely to be very focused, it’s not a day to keep going, no matter what: if something seems to be too involved then put it on hold for a while! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 20, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planetary vibe may be a little misguiding. The emphasis may revolve around information that you can’t act upon just yet and although tomorrow will be a much better day for putting words into action, today will still be useful for getting your priorities straight! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 35, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An exuberant vibe suggests that you might become a little too preoccupied with the material side of life. That said; it’s a day where just pausing to think for a minute could make a difference tomorrow. However, in general, do avoid settling on quick and easy solutions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Yesterday’s sensitivity levels are likely to plunge. In addition, there’s a slight tendency to take charge and take over. There may be a good reason for this, especially if you find that work matters are drifting. All that said; you may need to demonstrate a little give-and-take throughout the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 23, 30, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where hearty influences are likely to create a slightly careless and carefree vibe. In addition, there’s a strong hint of impatience too and it’s possible that you’ll feel tempted to ditch one specific task/goal so you can get started on another course of action. Do try to heed incoming, instructional advice! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 31, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the overall vibe is likely to be a friendly, less judgmental one than of late, do expect your fair share of glitches and proverbial gremlins in the machine. Humor is the best way to deal with what will be an unpredictable day; no one expects you to be one hundred percent perfect! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 37, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thanks to a rather hearty vibe you are likely to leave a lot of things in the air by the end of the day if you’re not careful. Intricate or complicated matters may test your patience, especially if they drag on too long. In light of this, practical/material matters may be subject to avoidable errors! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 35, 38, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A rather happy-go-lucky vibe may not be such great news. True; one brief lucky break may well raise your spirits, but don’t rely on any more repeats when it comes to a work-based matter. Instead of looking for brilliant, creative solutions, it may be a question of rolling up your sleeves! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 17, 20, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The dynamic vibe may not be all that supportive, since it could impact your sense of self-discipline. Tackle any looming deadlines sooner rather than later. If you do leave things for another day, then you’re likely to be faced with some really pressing time limits! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 19, 28, 33, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day that may well require a whole different set of tactics to your usual approach. Overly exuberant influences will need to be counterbalanced with straightforward common sense. In addition, being seen to be a little more unassuming may well bring about a warmer and more supportive response! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 13, 20, 39, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications could go a little off-beam from the start. Misunderstandings are almost inevitable. However, these irritating mistakes may offer a slight advantage, in that they’ll offer levels of insight that may well be useful tomorrow. Do make a quiet note of anything that seems significant! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 28, 36, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kelly McGillis, John Tesh, Tom Hanks, Fred Savage, Jimmy Smits, Barbara Cartland, Courtney Love

