These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A single conversation across the table with a wise man is worth a month’s study of books. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One cannot both feast and become rich. — Ashanti Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Sow much, reap much; sow little, reap little.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A slight sense of pressure could descend from the start; if you’ve been too preoccupied with one particular set of objectives on the work front, it could start to feel as though you need more breadth. It may be time to expand a little so that you can work to your strengths! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day to stay alert and keep on top of your current commitments. Rather than assuming that everything is ticking along nicely, check for yourself, especially on the work front. There may well be one or two loose ends to tie up. Whatever you do, don’t make casual promises! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 29, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Try to rein in a burst of confidence; otherwise you could set yourself up for a bit of a fall. Improving and softening others’ opinions of you is the way to go, especially if there’s someone you wish to impress or make happy, but you’ll need to listen to what is being said! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 28, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be incoming news that takes you by surprise. It’s likely to materialize later in the day, rather than earlier and it may relate to a specific matter that’s been puzzling you. The solution might not be what you were hoping for, but you should regard the developments as a definite step forward! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 32, 37, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fiery influences move in for the day. Pleasing and unexpected developments should lift your mood, and any lingering cash concerns should ease a little more. Perhaps the only downside to a pushy Mars/moon combination will be a tendency to assume that you’re in the right! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 29, 34, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Chances are that events will guide you into a fairly new or untested situation, and you may experience some confusion or doubt. If this is related directly to a work matter, then try to angle for a delay or deferment. If the root of your confusion is an individual, then take this person’s words with a pinch of salt! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 21, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Inflexible influences swing the focus sharply to unresolved or lingering matters. After a slightly misleading start to the day, you could find that the circumstances around this unresolved matter aren’t quite so amenable or accommodating. It’s probably a day to take a step back! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 14, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There could be a slight trace of regret or discomfort over a recent decision. If so, then regard it as a useful prompt and use the day to correct whatever may be bugging you. What may help too is exercising some caution in communications, because something you hear may not be entirely accurate or fair! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 19, 21, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The opportunity to implement some much needed changes, most probably in the work environment, is likely to come your way. However, you might find that you need to be fairly resourceful and/or creative. Don’t let the success go to your head, or you could actually end up creating a negative impression! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 29, 32, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to find that everything seems to fall nicely into place, which should be a relief after a fretful couple of days. Just be careful how you react to some news that may not be relevant any more. Your reaction to it could be misinterpreted. Office gossip should be avoided as well! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 33, 37, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Don’t make casual or offhand promises, especially this morning. Certain planetary combinations could create a kind of blundering day, where nothing quite works out. If you offer to extend a helping hand, then you should expect things to actually be a lot harder than they originally seem! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 24, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Mixed lunar influences will boost productivity and shrink your ability to wait for the end result. It’s possible that your aims/goals for the day are a touch overambitious, which could create a few minor strains for everyone involved. Be realistic and be guided by a more down-to-earth friend! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 24, 35, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kelly McGillis, John Tesh, Tom Hanks, Fred Savage, Jimmy Smits, Barbara Cartland, Courtney Love

