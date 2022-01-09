These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

In nothing do men more nearly approach the Gods than by doing good to their fellow man. — Cicero

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The dog wags his tail, not for you, but for your bread. — Portuguese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Never write a letter while you are angry.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a burst of optimism and a need to liven up your routine. This new extrovert mood will be strengthened by the positive aspect from fiery Mars, and there’ll be no stopping you! As the planets start to bunch together after April you could find that you’re being pulled in two directions, especially when it comes to work or school! Do you stick with what you know, or do you go for something new and completely different? The planets suggest the only thing holding you back will be a fear of failure! Your best time, though, will be the summer; from June through to August you’ll find that all your hard work will have paid off, allowing you to enjoy a buzzing social life with plenty of opportunities for romance!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An either/or choice between two distinct approaches may well develop, especially when it comes to an offer of support or ongoing obligation. In addition, a developing control-issue may well influence your normally temperate responses. It may be best to stick to the middle path in order to avoid the obvious pitfalls! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 24, 27, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The rather uncooperative Jupiter/moon mix is likely to be a little obstructive when it comes to practical and routine matters. All that said; if it begins to feel as though something just isn’t working anymore, then it might be wise to consider the possibility that there may be a very good reason for this! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 22, 35, 42, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The Jupiter/moon mix could indicate a stressful day where nothing is really achieved. It may be best to revise your objectives for the day the moment things begin to flounder. It may sound a little defeatist, but it may help to set your sights slightly lower, even if it’s just for a short time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 31, 36, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where the current vibe may not be spectacularly productive, but you really should try and get outstanding things completed, especially on the work front. That said; there’s a slight tendency to let a separate and disconnected distraction absorb too much time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 28, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where the restrictive vibe isn’t likely to impact on you personally. However; you may find that you’re slightly out of synch with other people’s moods. Given that it’s likely to be a slightly pressured and corrective day for others, it may be best to avoid any serious dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 29, 36, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A slightly anxious vibe could have you focusing too much on minor details on a day where you already feel time-pressured enough. It may help to check the source of this sense of pressure in order to at least know what is expected from you. You may not need to start again from scratch! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 33, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be a slightly disjointed day, with a subtle emphasis on very minor poor luck and/or timing. However; you’ll certainly have the ability delve beneath the surface when it comes to a lingering matter. In addition; it’s very possible that something that was concealed may come to light! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 17, 21, 30, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s the sort of day where the more you try and fix a particular issue, the more you get it wrong. It may be a question of timing, given the marginally restrictive vibe. On an entirely separate note, it may be best to try and avoid answering a personal and possibly blunt question too directly! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 26, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A Jupiter/moon aspect is likely to slow the pace right down and perhaps create a slight communication gap. It could be that you feel as though no one is really listening to you. However; it’s more that most signs will need a slight breather. You’d perhaps benefit from this too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 14, 24, 31, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The rather restrictive Jupiter/moon mix is likely to emphasize the more material side of life for many. There is a strong indication that you may need to soften a slightly selfish or self-serving frame-of-mind in order to maintain or address a development on the emotional front! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 13, 26, 34, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a subtly restrictive vibe, courtesy of the languid Jupiter/moon mix, which may feel a little unsettling. There may be little room for maneuver with regard to work-related options, especially if someone is pushing their luck with you. However, you won’t be as restricted as you assume! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 29, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where a development in romance is likely to be partly responsible for a slight communication glitch. It’ll be easy to forget about messages and notes that have either been misdirected or mislaid. However; it’s also a day where the usual explanations perhaps won’t wash at all! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 22, 35, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Crystal Gayle, Joan Baez, Jimmy Page, A. J. McLean, Dave Matthews, A.J. McLean

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Emma Watson is not going to have an easy few months when it comes to her love life and this is due to the negative influence from Saturn. However, her career prospects are looking good!

