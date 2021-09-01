These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

n nothing do men more nearly approach the Gods than by doing good to their fellow man. — Cicero

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Eating and scratching want but a beginning. — Romanian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Never write a letter while you are angry.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a slow note, but the rest of the year is likely to be a time that introduces many changes; changes that you might feel inclined to resist. Changes to your daily routine and to your cash flow are most likely. In February it seems a promotion or change of job will leave you financially better off, while June sees travel plans in need of a rethink! A matter involving a rather demanding friend will need careful and sensitive handling in July. The spring is likely to be a challenging, time-pressured month in terms of work or school, but summer will be a time for romance! The powerful planetary arrangements in September suggest you’ll receive some excellent news from work or school!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Fresh planetary accents may create a divide for most signs. For you, it may be a case of your rather idealistic expectations clashing with the reality of a situation. This is likely to apply to career and personal aspirations. The evening’s vibe may well flag up something that was overlooked! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 25, 32, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day to avoid making vague arrangements. If the earlier aspects seem to give you the go-ahead, particularly when it comes to social and personal matters, the later ones may well throw a spanner in the works. Have a couple of tighter back-up plans in place, just in case! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 29, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be a sense of resolution to an ongoing matter with regard to a specific situation, but given a subtle AM/PM split, this may not be an entirely reliable sense. Emotional matters could become a little cloudy later in the day. What appeared a certainty may be up for a rethink! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 26, 30, 36, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Don’t allow the seemingly morning’s bubbly vibe to lull you into a false sense of security. Even if others opt for a less organized approach, don’t assume that they’re right and you’re wrong. Specifically; when it comes to a recent or ongoing matter, you may need to guard against being a little too relaxed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 14, 23, 37, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The effects of a rather divisive vibe can be side-stepped, but the trick is perhaps to discreetly ignore the advice of someone who advocates riskier approaches. By the time the evening’s stabilizing vibe descends, you may feel a need to revise your tactics, particularly when it comes to new/informal agreements! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 27, 33, 41, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The day may start on a lighthearted, almost careless note, but it may not be a good idea to let this vibe influence emotional and romantic matters too much, since the evening may bring in a low- level but eye-opening shift. It may be that something was obvious, all along! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 20, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a rather carefree start, you could end up under- estimating something, particularly when it comes to routine matters. Incoming information may be a little hit and miss during the daytime. If you get a nagging feeling that you’ve missed something, then the evening may well point you in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 27, 32, 35, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 To begin with, it may seem as though you feel obliged to work against the grain, thanks to a slightly blasé undercurrent, which other signs may not detect immediately. By the same token; the evening will bring some very insightful overtones. You may well pick up on a poor decision long before others do! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 23, 29, 30, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The day may start with a brief burst of low-level good luck, but don’t rely on it holding out all day, since the morning vibe isn’t likely to last. Pushing your luck earlier is likely to lead to a niggling worry later in the day, particularly when it comes to an old versus new matter! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 26, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A happy-go-lucky vibe at the start may be misleading. Being too flexible could mean that you’re less likely to get the results you want. As with other signs, there is a tendency to under-estimate a specific development. In your case this could revolve around old news. Clarity is likely to descend much later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 29, 33, 37, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Friendships and material matters are likely to come under the spotlight, and thanks to a blasé undercurrent, it is a day where you may inadvertently blunder. However, the evening should see a more corrective vibe descend, so if you do need to talk something through, then wait till then! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 22, 36, 40, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may feel like a stronger, more reliable day in terms of the cosmic vibes, but there’s a distinct tendency for abrupt U-turns later in the day. You may well develop second-thoughts about a course of action: specifically: take care with formal and/or work based arrangements! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 27, 32, 43

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Crystal Gayle, Joan Baez, Jimmy Page, A. J. McLean, Dave Matthews, A.J. McLean

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Sofia Vergara is due to have a very exciting start to 2017, with fortune, fame and most importantly relationships very well aspected in her chart for the coming months!