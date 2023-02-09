Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 February 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope. — Bern Williams

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who is outside his door already has a hard part of his journey behind him. — Dutch Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Virtue never dwells alone; it always has neighbors.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be a hint of a positive and welcome development when it comes to a personal matter. These signs and clues may well be vague and not altogether accurate, but it’s more than possible that you can extract a basically reliable picture. However, you may need to wait for the right time to take action! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 31, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It should turn out to be quite a good day, and even if the initial indications look a little prickly, it’s likely that what seems to be a little bit of bad luck could feasibly prove to be actually quite lucky by the end of the day. The good news could be indirectly career-related! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 21, 30, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romantic matters are likely to bring a trace of drama. That said; attached Twins should find that the day progresses nicely if they don’t try to promise too much. Singles, however, may find that a casual comment or claim may well be taken seriously. It’s not a day to brag! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 15, 23, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’ll be a brief phase of good luck when it comes to a specific situation. This is not likely to be cash-based, nor is it likely to last all day. It’s more about incoming support and assistance. You shouldn’t try to negotiate for more than is offered: in other words: don’t push your luck! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 21, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s an ideal day for a genuine break from the week’s hectic schedule. Indulge yourself; have fun; arrange a night out; switch off; let your hair down. Romance is certainly a possibility this evening. There’s just one cautionary note: this should not develop into an extravagant or excessive event! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 12, 20, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a slightly rebellious vibe in your chart. There may be a tendency to make unannounced and fairly sweeping changes at a moment’s notice. While this may actually work out in your favor, do have a back-up plan in place, especially if this revolves around your material or personal resources! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 30, 32, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A slight level of confusion may develop in new and potential romances, thanks to the rather flighty vibe. It may be that an unexpected encounter is quite exciting, but lacks any clarity whatsoever. It may take until tomorrow’s new moon to shed further light on where this is going! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 21, 38, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The airy vibe will be generally amicable but possibly a little scattered from start to finish. If you do get a little muddled about a specific matter, others should be on hand to indulge and assist you. That said: don’t allow a casual comment or remark to impact on your mood! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 29, 34, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s certainly not a bad day at all, but do proceed with a certain amount of caution when it comes to incoming information. The grander a claim, the less likely it is to be reliable. You don’t need to be a hard-boiled cynic: you just need to perhaps pay a little more attention to the small-print! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may feel like it’s a patchy kind of day overall. False indicators regarding financial and/or material resources may create a slightly fretful vibe. However, it’s possible that you’ll be on the wrong track from the start. A tendency to keep plugging away at a lost cause will need to be overcome! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 13, 25, 33, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Whether you’re enjoying the weekend or whether you’re at work, you’re likely to start the day on a very positive and constructive note indeed. There’s a very strong sense of support and assistance in the charts. It’s certainly a day to take on board incoming advice over one key matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may find that you’re one of the very few signs sensitive to the subtly fretful vibe. Perhaps it’s a question of being a little too braced for the worst; perhaps you’ll be bracing yourself for glitches that are unlikely to occur. It’s a day to recognize the numerous positives! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 21, 30, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Mia Farrow, Travis Tritt, Charles Shaughnessy, David Gallagher, Mena Suvari, Alice Walker, Amber Valletta, Carole King, Joe Pesci, Amber Valetta, Sandy Lyle

