There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope. — Bern Williams

To own is to fear. (Tener es temer.)– Spanish Proverb

Virtue never dwells alone; it always has neighbors.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a rather intense note: minor arguments could create miscommunications through the first half of May. However, July sees you experiencing a huge burst of energy, which you should channel constructively into work or school. August suggests that you’ll be torn between doing your own thing and working steadily for certain success: you’ll need to decide which is more significant for you; if you crave recognition, then you’ll need to put in the hours! September offers some very positive romantic developments, while December brings an opportunity for travel, along with a potential clash of wills: a family member may want a little too much control over your plans. January might see a minor disappointment, while February could introduce a new face on the scene!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is likely to be an opportunity for you to show off a little today, but be careful, because there is a chance that you could take yourself too seriously. At the moment the distinct line between work or school, and fun and leisure is becoming a little too blurred; you need to separate them out again! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 28, 36, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 One challenging lunar aspect, which moves in this evening, suggests that you’ll feel at odds with yourself. Normally an earth-centered sign you’re likely to feel tempted to break out of your normal routine or change your image, but you should hold off on making any rash decisions for today! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 13, 26, 35, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to the new lunar position you should find that your finances receive a nice boost. Perhaps you’ll be on the receiving end of some good luck. Don’t let a well-meaning friend talk you into parting with your cash; hold onto it for the meantime, because tomorrow looks like a better day to spend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 17, 24, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Home is where the heart is, but in your case today it could be a source of tension that drains your energy. The source of friction that will irritate you is likely to be a misunderstanding, but before you refuse to engage with this one stop to consider whether someone has a point. Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 26, 38, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planetary disharmony, which may create a little imbalance, can be easily resolved for you today. Simple meditation, structured breathing exercises, or even some very basic yoga exercises will help boost that slump in your mood and make you feel grounded again! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 21, 34, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Fabulous lunar influences during the day will become quite thorny by this evening. The more lavish your plans, the more likely they will go awry. But it doesn’t have to be an action- packed day: a slow day can be just as rewarding and even more restful. Take the opportunity to catch up on the latest gossip! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 29, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The imbalance created by clashing planets suggests that your focus may be too concentrated in one key area of your life to the detriment of the other. The two key areas that need to be redressed and balanced again are the material and the financial! Sipping chamomile tea will help reintroduce a sense of harmony. Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 23, 35, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you find that you’re running out of steam by this evening, then blame the minor lunar influences. You might not feel up to much company today, so after work you should plan an evening of pure indulgence; watching a film that keeps you on the edge of your seat will lift your mood! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 29, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 As a normally out-going fire-sign you’ll find that today you’re in the mood to spend some time by yourself, preferably at home! The challenging lunar aspect suggests that company will be the last thing you want this evening, so curl up with a good book or in front of the TV to give yourself the space you need! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 26, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might need to rethink through any romantic plans you may have for the evening. A challenging lunar aspect suggests that there may be something that you have either overlooked or miscalculated completely. Maybe you’re rushing things a little too much! Slow down! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 14, 21, 36, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You are likely to experience one of those mixed days, but unfortunately the thorny half is the latter half. The planets suggest that you’ll need to put certain plans for a fun evening on hold, but one rather beneficial planetary aspect indicates a stroke of good luck may brighten up your morning! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 12, 16, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The morning is likely to go like a dream; it’s the late afternoon and evening which bring in the challenging moments and possibly an irritable mood: watch out for being a little too hasty, especially when it comes to practical matters. Perhaps having a little break is what you’ll need! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 29, 34, 41, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mia Farrow, Travis Tritt, Charles Shaughnessy, David Gallagher, Mena Suvari, Alice Walker, Amber Valletta, Carole King, Joe Pesci, Amber Valetta, Sandy Lyle

Nicholas Cage seems to be financially down on his luck thanks to some very extravagant purchases. This won’t get him down though, as his astrological chart tells us that he is too busy enjoying his life to worry about money!

