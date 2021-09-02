These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope. — Bern Williams

He who is outside his door already has a hard part of his journey behind him. — Dutch Proverb

Virtue never dwells alone; it always has neighbors.

Happy Birthday! The year ahead could start with some unrealistic dreams about faraway places and notions of travel. However, these dreams could become a reality if you’re prepared to be realistic. Watch for potential cash flow problems, especially around May. Venus will exert a positive influence in the summer, which will see you being flirty and adventurous. October could see you being hesitant in key areas of your life, but this will be short lived, because towards the end of the year you will start having lots of fun again.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you’ll have the foresight to recognize what needs doing and you’ll have the necessary discipline to see something through too. What you may be lacking is patience with colleagues and associates. Don’t let a sense of power or self-importance go to your head! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 13, 20, 29, 36

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It is likely to be a continuation of yesterday. There’s still a material flavor to the planets, which indicate a small boost to your finances, although there’s a propensity to spend rather than hoard. On the relationship front, new encounters may show a great deal of potential, but you’ll need to give a little too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 22, 36, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’re likely to have a calm day, thanks to subsiding influences. It’s possible that an old situation will resurface out of the blue. However, this time round you’re likely to feel more in control. Do keep your friends posted of the developments so that they don’t feel pushed out! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 32, 41, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You could stumble on a potentially excellent opportunity; one that may have a limited lifespan. However, there’s a possibility of a distraction in the form of a person who has caught your eye. It may even develop into a straightforward either/or choice between the two! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 20, 33, 38, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While the general vibe will be bubblier than has been you may need to watch the cash-flow. Specifically watch and keep an account of all the minor purchases as they add up, because these are the ones that could make a dent in your reserves without your realizing it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 23, 25, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s likely to be one of those days that promises a great deal more than it can actually deliver. Don’t be fooled by the seemingly relaxed vibe. To avoid any minor stress over the approaching weekend you may need to ensure that there’s nothing outstanding or looming! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 26, 29, 31, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon should pave the way for some personal changes. That said; it may be best to steer clear of making any dramatic statements, especially if these changes are purely surface and/or cosmetic. As always, do make sure your calculations of the final cost are accurate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 34, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to be rather inflexible, and others may find you a little hard to work with. It is more than possible that you’ll regard a development on the work front in the wrong light. It’ll certainly help if you can distinguish between unconstructive criticism and useful instruction! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 26, 39, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A number of aspects will have you thinking about material gains, especially in terms of your career, and this dynamic attitude will be only marginally softened by your relaxed mood. This shift towards progress and possessions is not a bad thing, but you’ll need to temper it a little! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 11, 20, 38, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It is looking like it’s going to be a demanding day for you, with the focus on stress at work, thanks to fiery influences, which will make you ultra-sensitive to other people. However, someone nearby will be able to offer a shoulder to lean on, which will turn out to be a real asset! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 34, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The planets are suggesting that a slump in your mood may well be prompted by a niggling practical matter or career-based issue. Options may seem as though they’re shrinking rather than expanding and there could be a slightly pessimistic outlook bringing you down further. This is only temporary! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 20, 38, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s certainly a day primed for new ideas and approaches, but there could also be a little tension in your personal resources. Generally you’ll start to recognize what key areas of your life need addressing. That said; someone may need some clarification over a specific decision; don’t leave them to guess! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 23, 34, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mia Farrow, Travis Tritt, Charles Shaughnessy, David Gallagher, Mena Suvari, Alice Walker, Amber Valletta, Carole King, Joe Pesci, Amber Valetta, Sandy Lyle

Rose Byrne hasn’t had a major movie role since her well regarded performance in X-Men: First Class. However, the planets suggest that this is all about to change with a new offer coming her way!