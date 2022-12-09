Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 December 2022.

When you are kind to someone in trouble, you hope they’ll remember and be kind to someone else. And it’ll become like a wildfire. — Whoopi Goldberg

Use power to curb power. — Chinese Proverb

One looks up at a worthy person as one looks up to a mountain.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may well seem as though you have to take a backward step or a slower pace in one key area of your life. However, if you can calibrate this into a constructive course of action, you could actually make significant improvements. This may be connected to a new or fresh emotional development! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 24, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Incoming news has the potential to be a little unsettling and yet rather useful too. That said; a desire to secure immediate and/or dramatic results may well obstruct your efforts in the long run. Your best approach is to react to the news/information slowly and methodically! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 26, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Even though it’s Sunday, it’s still a day where you should get a useful burst of staying power. The plodding vibe may be a little irritating for one so accustomed to a faster pace, but it will carve some space in which you can rethink or re-address a possibly delicate situation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 29, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day to focus on the glass-half-full side of things, because while the rather analytical vibe may be a little irksome, it will be an honest and reliable one. What may have seemed quite a simple or effortless matter could reveal the minor complications that have been lurking for a while! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day that may be hard work if you want to address something important, but it will be worth it if you keep at it. The one exception to this rule could be on the emotional front, where you may find that any meaningful or serious discussions seem to go round in circles! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 29, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Addressing any issues firmly but fairly is the way to go, from start to finish. Otherwise; a minor clash could linger on all day. Bottling up feelings of minor resentment might seem the better option, but it could result in your stress spilling out at the wrong time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 28, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications in their various forms could be slightly sluggish, thanks to the watery lunar influences. You may experience a certain amount of frustration with a lack of results. Delays may be par for the course too. That said; don’t be tempted to be too demanding. It won’t get you far! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 32, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to feel fired up, but you could end up channeling this through a slightly bossy approach with others. It’s certainly a day to avoid team-work and joint-efforts. It’ll also be better to stick to short-term projects; don’t take on something that will extend beyond the evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may not hurt to listen, ask for guidance and adjust your tactics when it comes to a potential stalemate or impasse situation. Beware seemingly simple solutions, because you may be inclined to think that something is sorted, when in fact you may well have overlooked a critical step! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It could be one of those days where it’s hard to keep going. It could be that you don’t feel comfortable with being more flexible in your approach. You may not wish to, or with relinquish much control. However; trying to micro-manage everything may not be the best way to get back on task! Today’s Numbers: 3, 4, 17, 21, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The planets suggest that you may be looking to avoid or delay a work/career issue that may come to your attention. Don’t give up on it, because the afternoon aspects are a little more diagnostic. The underpinning issue may be something that you don’t really want to admit or conceded yet! Today’s Numbers: 6, 19, 27, 29, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fairly intense lunar influences are is likely to draw your attention to an emotional issue, although your responses may be a trace on the dramatic side. True, it’s not the best day for easy going dialogue, but it will be best to at least acknowledge the issue, even if you intend to postpone it for a while! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 22, 29, 34, 41

Dame Judi Dench, Beau Bridges, John Malkovich, Kirk Douglas, Joan Armatrading, Donny Osmond, Dick Butkus, Jakob Dylan, Kurt Angle, Emjay, Allison Smith

