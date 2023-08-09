Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Age does not make us childish, as some say; it only finds us true children still. — Goethe

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Go often to the house of a friend; for weeds soon choke up the unused path. — Scandinavian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Control the winds by trimming your sails.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A desire for high standards and perfection is likely to develop, especially when it comes to your day-to-day life. In terms of work or career matters, this could be beneficial, as long as you’re not too assertive with others. A little give-and-take at the right time could make a lot of difference! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may well be a little more susceptible to the marginally judgmental vibe than most and you’ll have less patience for simple, everyday misunderstandings. If something goes wrong today you’re more likely to take it personally. Your best strategy will be to perhaps keep your thoughts to yourself for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 25, 28, 32, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There is much to be gained from a work/career-based situation if you can manage to shake off a sense of pessimism or resist the urge to reverse or undo far too much. The root cause of a moment of self-doubt may be down to an entirely separate issue or problem; if so, put it on ice, for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications in general – both incoming and outgoing – could be quite mixed. It’s the sort of day where it may be harder to reverse a slightly poor impression too, so watch what you say and who you say it to. Trying not to draw everyone’s attention to someone else’s error might be the best approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 23, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While you may well be basking in the last of the placid, easygoing vibe, renewed influences may well apply a little pressure on the material/financial front. Something forgotten could cause you some low-level stress for a short time. Your best strategy will be to deal with it efficiently, rather than being overly attentive to detail! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The moon in your sign is likely to facilitate creative and thoughtful ideas; it may well pave the way for a slight boost on the work/career front. However, there’s a very marginally strident element to the current influences. Being a little more modest about potential achievements certainly won’t hurt! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 37, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where unexpected encounters are likely and while this isn’t likely to develop along romantic lines, you may misinterpret what could be a slightly confusing situation. Mixed signals within a slightly pressured vibe could lead to a classic misunderstanding. Maybe it’ll be best to hold back! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 21, 25, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Mixed influences are likely to usher in a slightly assertive mood in a general atmosphere of slight pressure. It’ll be easy to jump to conclusions and unsubstantiated doubts may seem to bubble up out of nowhere. It’s certainly a day to stick to the facts and ignore ifs and maybes for the most reliable picture! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 22, 26, 31, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A low-level sense of discontent is likely to seep in over the course of the day. This could be related to an established or previous agreement. It may be possible that second thoughts or doubts are beginning to develop. It’s perhaps not the best day for clear, concise, and logical decisions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 32, 37, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’ll be in the mood to make improvements on a personal level. That said; if someone is in need of your assistance, then your best strategy will be to help out, even if that means putting a short-term goal on hold temporarily. Bear in mind too that you could appear a little aloof to others! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 31, 43, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The day does offer a few advantages, although they may not be very obvious. You’ll be one of the few signs able to disregard the implicit pressure in the ethos. Even if you can’t get into your stride, or if you have to endure constant, silly interruptions, you will get ahead of yourself eventually! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Shifting lunar influences may make for a slightly dissatisfying day in terms that may be too vague to identify. There’s certainly a sense of weariness or low energy with regard to one particular matter. That said, what you may need more than anything is a fun diversion for the sake of it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 27, 38, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Chris Cuomo, Gillian Anderson, Eric Bana, Whitney Houston, Melanie Griffith, Robert Shaw, Sam Elliot, Sam Elliott

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.