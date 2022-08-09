These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Age does not make us childish, as some say; it only finds us true children still. — Goethe

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Though a tree grow ever so high, the falling leaves return to the ground. — Malayan Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Control the winds by trimming your sails.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A surge of earth energy, courtesy of the moon, suggests that you’ll be inclined to demand very high standards on the work/career front. As a result it’s not likely to be an effortless day. In fact you may be tempted to micro-manage everything. Your best strategy will be to ease up a little! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 29, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications aren’t especially great, since it’s a day where you are extremely likely to misunderstand the essential points being made. It could be that you become a little too assertive, especially on the work front. Clashes are likely, unless you can meet others halfway! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 27, 31, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s probably a question of plugging away at one particular issue, thanks to fairly industrious influences. That said; don’t let this one matter become the focal-point of a control- issue. Aim for mutual understanding and cooperation, which will help resolve tricky decisions cleanly! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 30, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A sun/moon combination may well reveal one or two minor fault- lines on a practical level. It’s possible that an error or defect is revealed. That said; this is one of those days where you’re likely to rise to the challenge and the end result could be a vast improvement on the original matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 28, 32, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You might find that there’s a planetary drive to achieve. However, you could slip into a slightly fixated mood, especially if a particular matter isn’t developing the way you like or expect. As with a couple of other signs, a control issue may be the root cause of poor results! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 29, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You should find that the day is fairly easy going, although there will be the tendency to be a little blasé about other people’s responsibilities. If you’re working towards deadlines or to tight schedules then you may need some kind of strategy to keep on track and on task! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 24, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s not a bad day at all, but you may be inclined to regard certain developments in a fairly inflexible way. Money matters are looking a little iffy but not impossible to resolve, while work-related matters are likely to be demanding, but not beyond your scope, especially if you look beyond the obvious! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 29, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Minor influences suggest that to take charge of the day and feel more in control, you may need to be a little more adventurous from the start. Decisions may well be harder to make, but if you can commit decisively, then there’s certainly a sense of achievement to be realized! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 33, 37, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Peers, colleagues and possibly even bosses may well express certain expectations when it comes to group efforts. The trouble is: you’ll be in the mood to extend yesterday’s fun vibe, while others will expect a little effort and consideration. It’s not a day to try and slip away quietly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 35, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A self critical mood could descend: you will feel that achievements are a little hollow. The problem is a Mercury/moon combination, which will have an impact on the way you feel about yourself. Perhaps it’s a question of viewing past efforts with a more discerning eye! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 37, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may be quite a non-descript feel about the day. Perhaps something will crop up to needle you or play on your mind. It’s possible that a lingering commitment or promise will need to be delivered. Whatever has got under your skin can be removed with the right frame of mind! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 20, 34, 41, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your patience levels may be running low and there may even be the temptation to deliver a few home truths. It all depends on how it is done, but there is a strong indication that you may end up over-compensating in one area to make up a lack in another; this could backfire! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 24, 28, 32, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Chris Cuomo, Gillian Anderson, Eric Bana, Whitney Houston, Melanie Griffith, Robert Shaw, Sam Elliot, Sam Elliott

