TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Age does not make us childish, as some say; it only finds us true children still. — Goethe

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Go often to the house of a friend; for weeds soon choke up the unused path. — Scandanavian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Control the winds by trimming your sails.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a slight dent in your finances! Overspending at Christmas won’t help, but temptations to spend even more after the festive season suggests that it may take a couple of months to stabilize your finances again. April sees the financial improvements needed, but June could be a rather challenging month, with some upheavals in your school or work place, while August may well bring a few minor challenges in the realm of romance: singles will perhaps want their cake and eat it too! However, romance becomes the focal point of September, but for an entirely different reason. Job opportunities throughout the fall should be seized: play your cards right and there could be a welcome cash boost!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s an opportunity to do the right thing or make a selfless gesture. If you’re wondering what the benefit may be, it’s likely to be one that bodes well for developments on the romance front. Try not to play it too cool, being a little more in touch with your feelings is the way to go! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A sun/moon aspect may well intensify a specific matter related to support issues and ongoing obligations. There could be a little uncertainty or even second-thoughts regarding a recent promise or offer. If you’re the one having doubts, then wait until tomorrow before making any final decisions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 28, 36, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Don’t be surprised if you feel the need for some space. This need will fade later in the day, but in the meantime, reserve a part of the day where you can indulge your needs. Doing something constructive and with an obvious or immediate end result will make you feel much better! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 13, 20, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Be careful how you interpret a chance comment or compliment. The overly exuberant lunar vibe is likely to make you a little susceptible to flattery, while the ongoing Neptune influence could put you on the wrong track. Take everything with a liberal pinch of salt to minimize the potential embarrassment factor! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 24, 28, 32, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There are a couple of smoldering aspects that will enable plenty of pleasant interludes, from the mid-afternoon onwards. Keep an eye out for a developing matter at work or school. Don’t allow a tricky matter to drift on and on so that it ends up hanging over your head throughout the evening! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Lunar influences are likely to have you assuming a little too much, especially when it comes to partnerships or joint effort. It is possible that your expectations of someone will be unrealistic, or that you’re pushing someone too hard. You may end up regretting today’s approach by tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 20, 39, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Any plans that you have intended to impress are likely to be somewhat disrupted today, especially before lunchtime. Your efforts to demonstrate just what you’re made of may seem to draw a blank, but hang in there; the afternoon will provide the opportunity you need! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 25, 32, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The driving lunar influences should ease significantly; leaving you feeling more relaxed about how you spend your time. You may not have the time or space for an easy going day, but there should be enough pockets of fun to liven up even the dullest work/school routine! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 26, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Any arrangements and preparations are likely to cause a little confusion as the lunar influences stir things up a little. Colleagues and associates are not likely to appreciate any sudden changes, so try to stick to the agreed plans. If necessary a thoughtful or helpful gesture will neutralize an accidental blunder! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 36, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It looks as though it is going to be a complicated day, thanks to demanding influences. Perhaps you’ll start by trying too hard to please too many. Perhaps you’ll speak before you think and end up committing yourself to far too much. There is only so much that you can do! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 21, 30, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day that will gradually improve. Excellent lunar influences indicates that you’ll be able to put a fresh burst of energy or drive to good use, as you become quite the adept at problem-solving and offering valuable guidance. On top of this there may be a slight boost to your income too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 29, 37, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may well be a little unreceptive to romantic gestures. You could be inclined to brush off a complimentary comment from someone, or you could miss subtle signs of someone’s interest. Don’t worry too much: someone’s likely to be on hand to give you the little nudge you need! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 32, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Chris Cuomo, Gillian Anderson, Eric Bana, Whitney Houston, Melanie Griffith, Robert Shaw, Sam Elliot, Sam Elliott

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Hilary Duff has suffered an upsetting jewellery robbery recently. However, the planets tell us that her mood is bound to lift in the next few weeks as there are signs of romance on the way for her!

